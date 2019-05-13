×
Premier League 2018-19: 3 Records which were set this season

Neil Juneja
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
50   //    13 May 2019, 14:52 IST

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League

On 12th May, 2019, one of the closest Premier League seasons in the last decade came to a thrilling end. With their 4-1 away win at Brighton, Manchester City became the 2018-2019 Premier League Champions, edging out Liverpool by a solitary point.

By doing so, Manchester City become the first team to retain the Premier League title in nearly a decade. The last team to do so were Manchester United (2006-2007, 2007-2008 and 2008-2009) when they set the record for being the first club to win the Premier League title three consecutive seasons in a row.

While there may be a few records in the Premier League that look unbreakable such as Arsenal's "invincible season" (2003-2004) and Leicester City defying all odds to lift the title (2015-2016), there are many records that are broken year-after-year.

Over the past decade or so, Manchester City have been the biggest record-breakers in the league. City winning 32 out of their 38 Premier League games this season is not a record as they achieved the feat in the 2017-18 campaign as well.

Before we get into this season's records, let's just highlight some of last season's most notable records.

Manchester City set the Premier League points tally record after a 100-point season. No other club until then had hit the 'centurion'. They also set the record for the earliest title win, biggest winning margin, most consecutive Premier League wins, most consecutive away wins, most opponents beaten, highest away possession percentage, fewest minutes trailed & best goal difference. There are a few more but you get this gist.

Long story short, with another record-shattering season, it's safe to say that Manchester City are dominating English football at the moment.

The three records that we will be covering in this article are a lot more neutral but that doesn't mean that Manchester City weren't involved in them yet again.

