×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League 2018-19: 4 players who deserved to be in PFA Team of the Year

Shyam Kamal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
8   //    26 Apr 2019, 19:30 IST

An unexpected inclusion in the PFA Team of the season
An unexpected inclusion in the PFA Team of the season

There is no surprise that 10 of the 11 players from this year's PFA Team of the year belong to either Manchester City or Liverpool, seeing as they have been the most dominant of sides over the course of the season.

However, seeing Paul Pogba up there is not the prettiest of sights. Can two months of insane performances really overshadow 10 months of abject mediocrity? Because the team was reached by voting by the fellow players from the Premier League, it is not possible to blame this on any one person.

Either way, there have been a number of players who have been unjustly denied a spot in the squad despite having put in applaudable performances round the season. Here's a look at 5 of them.


PFA Team of the Year 2019
PFA Team of the Year 2019

#4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

A victim of his own success from last season?
A victim of his own success from last season?

Imagine scoring 19 goals, recording seven more assists, sharing the most number of goals in the EPL and finding out that you are still not part of the Team of the Year which is voted by your fellow players in the league. Tell me you are not pissed.

Salah's omission might have gone under the radar, seeing as how Liverpool already have four players on the team and also that his counterpart Sadio Mane is already featured up top. But there is still a strong case for why Salah has to be part of the line-up.

For example, the Egyptian has played 200 odd minutes more than the Senegalese, has had 40 odd more shots than him and leads the league in shots on target and 19 more than Mane (56 to 37).

What is likely is that he has been a victim of his own success. 19 goals in the league is pretty good, but 19 goals as a follow-up to a season where he smashed the PL record with a staggering 32 goals is a bit of a let-down.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Eden Hazard Son Heung-Min Mauricio Pochettino Maurizio Sarri Premier League Teams
Advertisement
PFA Team of the Year: 5 players who were unlucky to miss out on a spot
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their Premier League rivals
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Italians to have played in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 German Legends who have graced the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of the Year
RELATED STORY
5 things you should know about the history of the Premier League
RELATED STORY
10 Premier League managers ranked as players
RELATED STORY
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur: Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur preview: Premier League match preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us