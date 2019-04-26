Premier League 2018-19: 4 players who deserved to be in PFA Team of the Year

Shyam Kamal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 8 // 26 Apr 2019, 19:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

An unexpected inclusion in the PFA Team of the season

There is no surprise that 10 of the 11 players from this year's PFA Team of the year belong to either Manchester City or Liverpool, seeing as they have been the most dominant of sides over the course of the season.

However, seeing Paul Pogba up there is not the prettiest of sights. Can two months of insane performances really overshadow 10 months of abject mediocrity? Because the team was reached by voting by the fellow players from the Premier League, it is not possible to blame this on any one person.

Either way, there have been a number of players who have been unjustly denied a spot in the squad despite having put in applaudable performances round the season. Here's a look at 5 of them.

PFA Team of the Year 2019

#4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

A victim of his own success from last season?

Imagine scoring 19 goals, recording seven more assists, sharing the most number of goals in the EPL and finding out that you are still not part of the Team of the Year which is voted by your fellow players in the league. Tell me you are not pissed.

Salah's omission might have gone under the radar, seeing as how Liverpool already have four players on the team and also that his counterpart Sadio Mane is already featured up top. But there is still a strong case for why Salah has to be part of the line-up.

For example, the Egyptian has played 200 odd minutes more than the Senegalese, has had 40 odd more shots than him and leads the league in shots on target and 19 more than Mane (56 to 37).

What is likely is that he has been a victim of his own success. 19 goals in the league is pretty good, but 19 goals as a follow-up to a season where he smashed the PL record with a staggering 32 goals is a bit of a let-down.

