Premier League 2018/19: 4 things to expect from the upcoming campaign

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Feature
667   //    09 Aug 2018, 08:48 IST

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Manchester City won the Premier League title last term

We are only a few days away from the 2018/19 Premier League campaign with preparations intensifying as 20 clubs prepare to take part in the great competition. As we all know the league never fails to produce exciting memories and a lot is expected to happen once again this season when the campaign kicks off on August 10th.

Manchester City will be back to defend their title after winning it with a whopping 100 points last season. Meanwhile, the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal will be ready to take their chances at a shot for the title.

Like the previous campaign, the upcoming one also promises to be interesting, with recent developments suggesting nothing but intensity, entertainment, and unprecedented events. The transfer window will also close early this summer and we can't wait to witness the performances of the new signings in the English top flight.

As football fans, below are 4 things that we expect to see when the competition begins this weekend.

#4 Attacking football at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v Olympique Lyonnais - Pre-Season Friendly
Sarri will transform The Blues into an attacking team

A change of system is expected to take place at Chelsea this season following the sacking of Antonio Conte and the appointment of former Napoli coach, Maurizio Sarri this summer.

The Blues have been recognized as a defensive team in the Premier League for the past few years, with their former manager adopting a rigid 3-4-3 formation that switched to 5-4-1 when they lost possession.

With Sarri now in charge, that is expected to change as the Italian is an attack-oriented tactician whose philosophy relies on a smooth transition of the ball, holding possession and attacking with great intensity.

As a matter of fact, their recent performances in the International Champions Cup and the Community Shield have shown glimpses of what is to come, with Chelsea enjoying a big share of possession, exchanging decent passes and launching threatening attacks.

#3 A rampant Liverpool side


Liverpool had a great transfer window this summer

Everyone knows how impressively Liverpool performed in the Premier League last term. Jurgen Klopp managed to get the best out of his players, with his pro-attacking system enabling the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane to flourish throughout the campaign.

The Reds will come again even stronger this season, having reinforced their squad with a number of top-class superstars during the transfer window. The likes of Fabinho, Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson Becker all switched to Anfield this summer and they will be looking forward to making their marks in the Premier League when the competition begins.

With these incredible players joining a great squad that already includes the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Virgil Van Dijk, James Milner and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, we should expect to see a rampant Liverpool side in the English top flight next term.


Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
