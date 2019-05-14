Premier League 2018/19: 5 players with the most goal contributions

Which player was involved in the most goals?

As the Premier League drew the curtains on arguably its greatest ever season, it's time we pull out the knives and do a bit of dissection.

There have been a preposterous return of goals, some of which were scored in an equally preposterous manner. In fact, the 1,072 goals scored this season is the highest in over a decade. Then there were players who lit up the campaign with their prolific assistance, putting things on the plate for others to make a meal of.

However, there have also been a handful of players who were simply adept at both, scoring as well as assisting. Their numbers may not hold a candle to the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo but were nevertheless impressive enough to penetrate into any post-season conversation.

Here are the top five players with the most goal contribution for the 2018/19 season in the Premier League:

#5 Raheem Sterling - 27 (17 goals and 10 assists)

Man City's golden boy was also the best young player according to the PFA

Manchester City successfully fended off challenge from Liverpool to become the first team since Manchester United in 2009 to retain the Premier League title. Once again, it was down to a tremendous collective effort with several players in the squad yet again hitting the throttle. And Raheem Sterling was among those names too.

With 17 goals and 10 assists under his belt, the twinkle-toed winger pillaged the 'Best Young Player of the Year' prize from his own team-mate Leroy Sane, at 24-years of age.

In another stellar season, Sterling got his second hat-trick in the league and the first time since 2015, against Watford and also did it in the quickest time this season by any other player with a treble, netting thrice in only 13 minutes.

He too was heavily involved in the Chelsea demolition job by scoring twice and assisting once, though his most productive outing of the season came in a similarly emphatic victory over Southampton, where he scored and assisted twice each in a 6-1 thumping.

