Premier League 2018-19: Arsenal's probable line-up against Newcastle United

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Preview
1.14K   //    13 Sep 2018, 17:13 IST

Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Unai Emery - Arsenal Boss

After what felt like a long international break, Premier League action will return this weekend, and will see exciting games as Tottenham Hotspur host Liverpool, Manchester City go against Fulham, and Arsenal take on Newcastle.

Arsenal travels to St. James Park after a 3-2 victory against Cardiff City before the break. Newcastle on the other hand, head to the game following a 2-1 defeat against Manchester City.

The North London team succumbed to a shocking 2-1 defeat in their visit to the Park last season and will be hoping that history doesn't repeat itself.

While The Gunners will be looking for a third win to get back into contention for the Premier League trophy, The Magpies will hope to redeem themselves by securing their first win of the season.

Lets have a look at the predicted starting XI for Arsenal's trip up north.

Goalkeeper

Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League
Petr Cech

This position may be one of the easiest to predict this weekend. While Petr Cech has not proven himself to be a player comfortable with the ball at his feet, it's incredibly likely that Emery will persist with the Czech international between the sticks.

The veteran keeper has been given plenty of chances under Emery, and will look to prove himself a reliable and convincing goalie for The Gunners.

The London club's Europa League games have been scheduled for the midweek, and they could serve as the ultimate opportunity for Emery to deploy his summer signing, Bernd Leno.

Defenders

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League
The Arsenal defence

Emery's back four is gradually working its way into becoming a solid unit. Like the goalkeeping position, the defending line-up has become increasingly predictable, especially in the absence of Laurent Koscielny and Kolasinac.

The manager has increasingly become comfortable with the defensive capabilities of the center-back duo of Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos. The pair have played each minute of the season so far, and it looks like Emery is hoping to form a solid defensive dynamic between the two.

When it comes to his full backs, the boss seems content at deploying the Spanish duo of Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal. The duo did a decent job providing width in attacking areas against The Hammers, and Emery will look for more of the same in the games to come.

Monreal returned to the campaign after an injury sustained in the summer, and has been settled on the left flank. Hector Bellerin has been the subject of a bit of controversy relating to online homophobic abuse, but is expected to play on the right, as he continues to be one of the potential players to really develop under the guidance of Emery.

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
