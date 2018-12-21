×
Premier League 2018/19: Best XI of the season so far

Parth Athale
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
940   //    21 Dec 2018, 13:34 IST

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk
Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk

The busy Christmas period is upon us in the Premier League. Before we are engulfed in the ecstasy that is Premier League fixtures, let's take a look at the season thus far.

Liverpool is top of the league, followed by Manchester City, who are just a point behind. Spurs, Chelsea, and Arsenal bring the rear whereas Manchester United are languishing 11 points behind the top 4. The gap between the top teams and the other sides seems to e be widening by the week.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mohamed Salah top the scoring charts with 10 goals, followed by the usual suspects like Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero, and Raheem Sterling. Eden Hazard, Leroy Sane, and Ryan Fraser lead the assists column.

The first four months have seen a host of individual stars. On that note here is the Premier League XI of the season thus far.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Alisson's goal has been breached just 7 times in the league
Alisson's goal has been breached just 7 times in the league

Yes, he made a ghastly error against Manchester United. And yes, he made another against Leicester earlier in the season. But aside from those two lapses, the Brazilian has literally not put a foot wrong this season.

Liverpool have conceded just 7 league goals this season in 17 games, and Alisson has been a major reason why. The confidence he exudes has helped their backline considerably. Even the hefty fee of £66.8 million is looking like money well spent.

Alisson has made 3.8 saves per game, which gives him a save percentage of 79.2%. The only other Premier League goalkeeper to save a better percentage of shots is Paulo Gazzaniga, who has played just 2 games for Spurs. Liverpool have bettered their expected goals against by a huge 6.58, which is the highest in the league. So far, so good for Alisson.

1 / 4 NEXT
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Eden Hazard Mohamed Salah
Parth Athale
ANALYST
The Premier League is the drug that we need but do not deserve.
