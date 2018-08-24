Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League 2018-19: Chelsea vs Newcastle United - Preview, Team News, Probable Line-up & Stats

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
2.21K   //    24 Aug 2018, 09:09 IST

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League
Chelsea

The final game week of August will see former champions Chelsea take on Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday.

Chelsea under the new management of Maurizio Sarri has seen them playing an eye-catching fluent passing game, never previously associated with the Blues. More than the eye-pleasing football, Sarri has managed to win the opening two matches of his reign with one of them being a 3-2 victory over London rivals Arsenal.

Chelsea will be looking to continue their winning streak when they travel to St James' Park on Sunday.

Cardiff City v Newcastle United - Premier League
Cardiff City v Newcastle United - Premier League

Newcastle United has started off their campaign in with opening fixture loss against Tottenham and a goalless draw against new boys Cardiff City in the second round of fixtures.

A point from two games will not be what Rafael Benitez had in mind and the Spanish coach will be eager to notch his victory of this season against his former club Chelsea at the St. James' Park on Sunday.

Chelsea vs Newcastle: Team News

Rafael Benitez is expected to start DeAndre Yedlin at right back after Javier Manquillo was forced off through injury in the match against Cardiff while Florian Lejeune is still out injured.

Sporting Braga v Newcastle United - Pre-Season Friendly
Sporting Braga v Newcastle United - Pre-Season Friendly

Robert Kennedy and Issac Hayden are also ineligible for the tie with the former not able to play against his parent side while the latter is serving first of three matches ban after receiving the marching orders against Cardiff City.

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League
Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Eden Hazard might be ready to make his first start of the season after two appearances from the bench while Cesc Fabregas still remains doubtful.

Chelsea vs Newcastle: Probable Line-up

Newcastle United XI: Martin Dubravka, De Andre Yedlin, Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie, Jonjo Shelvey, Mohamed Diame, Yoshinori Muto, Ayoze Perez, Salomon Rondon

Chelsea XI: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, David Luiz, Marcus Alonso, N'golo Kante, Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Pedro, Eden Hazard, Alvaro Morata

Chelsea vs Newcastle: Form Guide

Chelsea last 6 matches (including friendlies): WWDLDD

Newcastle last 6 matches (including friendlies): DLWLLL

Chelsea vs Newcastle: Stats

The match on Sunday will be the 163rd meeting between the two clubs with the Blues leading 71 to 53 over the Magpies in victories.

This will also be the 47th time both these clubs will be facing each other in the Premier League with Chelsea yet again leading with 22 victories compared to the 12 for Newcastle

The Magpies have won 4 of their previous 5 matches against Chelsea at the St James' Park.

Match date: 26th August 2018, Sunday

Match timing: 20:30 IST, 16:00 BST

Match venue: St James' Park, Newcastle

