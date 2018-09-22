Premier League 2018/19 Game week 6: Previews and predictions

Gameweek 6 will be no short of drama and excitement.

Gameweek 5 saw Liverpool and Chelsea maintain their 100% start to the Premier League whereas Watford failed to make history after losing to Manchester United at Vicarage Road. Manchester City kept the pressure on Liverpool and Chelsea at the top of the table, but Spurs with two defeats in a row are in a kind of a rut at the moment.

Arsenal had to dig deep to get all three points at the St. James Park but the most significant result of the weekend was West Ham registering their first point of the season with a win against Everton at Goodison Park.

Some of the teams had European responsibilities midweek while for others it was a full week off before another gruelling match day. Manchester City won't have been happy with their midweek performance against Lyon that saw them slump to a 2-1 defeat at home.

Pep Guardiola's men will be hoping to put all those questions to bed when they visit a struggling Cardiff City side. Liverpool and Chelsea will be looking to make history by winning their first six Premier League games of the season.

With lots to look to at the weekend, here are the previews and predictions from the matchday 6:

#10 Manchester United vs. Wolves

Jose Mourinho's men will be hoping to continue their winning run.

After defeats against Brighton and Spurs, Jose Mourinho' side has won three games in a row on their travels including the midweek victory against Young Boys in the Champions League. Their next three fixtures starting with Wolves this weekend are all winnable ones, as Jose Mourinho would want his team to make it six in a row and keep the controversies away for the time being.

Wolves, on the other hand, are also on the back of a couple of victories, playing beautiful football with high confidence. Nuno Espírito Santo's side is known for their attacking style of play with a distinct Portuguese flavour to their team.

The game promises to be a cracker as United cannot afford to takes this Wolves side likely, else they could be on the wrong side of the result at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Prediction: Man United 2 - 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

#9 Fulham vs. Watford

Watford will look to get back to winning ways again

Watford just fell short of creating history as they lost to Manchester United on matchday 5, ending their 4-game winning streak.

Nonetheless, Javi Gracia has turned this side into a group who are not afraid to take on any opposition. Troy Deeney, the captain of the side has led his side admirably and has been at the heart of everything good that his side has managed.

Fulham was dubbed as the surprise team of the season last year with their eye-catching performances in the Championship and the signings that they have made this season, they would have expected a better showing than their single victory suggests currently.

On a positive note, a goal fest might be on the cards.

Prediction: Fulham 2 - 2 Watford

