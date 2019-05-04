×
Premier League 2018/19 Golden Boot: Top Contenders at the start of May 2019

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
418   //    04 May 2019, 03:06 IST

Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League
Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League

Hello and welcome back to our assessment of the race for the Premier League Golden Boot. The month of April was bustling with entertainment in the Premier League. While both Manchester City and Liverpool stretched each other to the limit in their quest to become Premier League Champions, the third and fourth place saw a lot of drama unfold. None of the four teams vying for the two spots have been able to seal their places as of now, however, they have all added to the twists and turns in the Golden Boot race this season.

With just 2 games to go in the league, the competition for the coveted prize is still quite intense. But who is the No. 1 contender for the award at the start of May? Read on to find out.

#10 Paul Pogba (France, Manchester United) 🢁


Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League
Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League

Goals Scored - 13

The Frenchman started life under Solskjaer with a bang and looked every bit the world class player that he has been billed to be. Unfortunately, Pogba failed to hold on to that form and has been quite inconsistent of late. Manchester United have suffered as a result of his dip and are now under serious danger of missing out on a top 4 finish. United suffered 3 defeats in April, as they won just 1 of their 5 games last month.

Pogba started the month with a 2-1 defeat away to Wolves. However, in the very next game, he scored twice from the spot to earn United a hard fought 2-1 win at home. Since then, though, Pogba has failed to find the back of the net and United have been winless in the last 3 games in the Premier League. This has put them at a disadvantage in the top 4 race so far and securing Champions League football next season looks pretty tough.

Despite the rough patches of late, the Frenchman still is the highest scoring midfielder in the league and the only midfielder to be a part of this list right now. Pogba has now scored 13 goals from 33 appearances in the league. Interestingly, 7 of those have been from the spot! He also has 9 assists to his name so far. At the start of May, Paul Pogba is 10th among the top contenders for the Premier League Golden Boot, but he makes this list only due to a better goals per game ratio.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Golden Boot
