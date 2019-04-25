Manchester United 0 - 2 Manchester City: 5 hits and flops as Cityzens paint Manchester blue

Another consecutive defeat for Manchester United, another consecutive win for Manchester City.

Manchester City won their consecutive 11th league game against Manchester United today while displaying some breath-taking football. The last defeat for City came in the hands of Newcastle United back in January.

The men-in-blue had a sluggish start to the game as Rashford and Lingard were outrunning Kompany and creating problems in the defense. However, the second half witnessed a tactical change after Fernandinho was forced out due to an injury and replaced by Leroy Sane. Sane joined the forwards alongside Aguero and Sterling, while Gundogan filled the void created by Fernandinho.

This triggered an instant attacking game-style. Gundogan got a free role in the center of the park due to which Man City stitched some sophisticated passes creating many glorious moves. Shortly, Bernardo Silva scored the opening goal, wrong-footing the United defense with a near-post shot.

After the first goal, City started moving the ball around beautifully and on the 66th-minute mark, Sane doubled the score courtesy of a well-struck shot which seemed to be De Gea's regular save but somehow crept in through the goalkeeper.

City are now 1 point ahead of 2nd placed Liverpool with 3 games to go. City will go to Burnley on 28th April followed by Leicester on 7th May with the last league match against Brighton on 12th May. With just 1 point separating the top 2, it will be an exciting end to the season.

Manchester United have now lost 6 of their 8 games in all competitions and haven't scored in the previous 4 matches while conceding 13 goals. United's defensive problems carry on this season and even after having one of the best goalkeepers guard the goal, the clean sheet record is not one to show off.

The Champions League spot might well be in United's hopes as they are just 3 points adrift from the 4th position, currently held by Chelsea. In fact, they welcome Chelsea on Monday to the Old Trafford, a fixture that promises fireworks.

As Manchester City rip Manchester United apart in today's derby win, here are 5 hits and flops from the game based on their contribution and performance:

#5 Hit: Paul Pogba

Pogba was United's best player on the field.

Paul Pogba was at the heart of United team as always, creating numerous chances and broadening the game-play with his long range in passing. He was pivotal in the squad as he created many chances for Rashford and Lingard. His over-the-top ball in the first half which almost lead to goal was a thing to admire but only lacked a good composed finish which Lingard couldn't provide.

Pogba would fall back to help out his defence at times, and the very next moment he would drive the game up front, moving the ball around and trying to make an opening. He moved a lot on the pitch and was literally seen everywhere asking for a pass and trying to create a move. However, the players around him couldn't match his frequency and he was left stranded.

He also took a couple of shots on goal, one which got deflected and almost fell into the path of Rashford but City's Ederson was aware of the danger and came off his line quickly to collect the ball.

Overall, Pogba was the best player in the United shirt in this match and his passing was excellent too.

