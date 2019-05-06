Premier League 2018/19: Pep Guardiola claims EPL is the toughest to win

Burnley FC v Manchester City - Premier League

What's the story?

For a manager who has rich managerial experience in Spain and Germany, Pep Guardiola has come to a conclusion that it is the toughest to win the Premier League. The manager once managed Barcelona and Bayern Munich and his teams dominated the domestic league without much hurdles.

In case you didn't know...

The 48-year-old led Barcelona to three consecutive LaLiga titles from 2008 to 2011 and two Champions League trophies. Thereafter, he joined Bayern Munich where he also guided the German club to three consecutive Bundesliga titles.

Guardiola is one of the most well respected coaches in the world. In 2016, he joined Manchester City on a three-year contract. His first season ended without a single trophy. However, in his next season, Guardiola's style of play started to become more evident in the team and eventually, they won the Premier League title. This season, his team continues to battle alongside Liverpool until the last matchday for the trophy.

The heart of the matter

In lieu of the competitiveness of the league, the Spaniard said,

"For the quality from rivals, no doubts it's the toughest"

"That's why being there [top] is incredible."

At this stage of the season, only 2 points separate leaders, Liverpool, from the Cityzens who have a game in hand. The two sides have exchanged positions at the top of the table on multiple occasions and neither has slipped up in terms of performance.

Additionally, Guardiola also paid his tribute to Liverpool's performance this season and he exclaimed,

"You give credit for the titles and how huge our rival is. In my career as a manager, I played against incredible sides and there are two that were 'wow'.

Advertisement

"One is the Barcelona of Luis Enrique with Neymar, (Lionel) Messi and (Luis) Suarez in front. The other is this Liverpool. I think they're the best two sides I've faced as a manager."

What's next?

Guardiola's side will face Leicester City later tonight. If the Foxes do get a positive result from the match, they could be handing the title to Liverpool.