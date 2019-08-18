Premier League 2019-20: Player Power Rankings | Week 1

Where does this duo rank in the Power Rankings for Week 1?

The Premier League season commenced last week with 2018-19 runners up, Liverpool, hosting Norwich City at the Anfield. The Reds gave Norwich a bludgeoning, putting 4 past them in the first half, but though the fearless visitors got a consolation.

On the day that followed, holders Manchester City visited the London Stadium at West Ham United. In a VAR stricken game, which saw a penalty retake ordered, a bizarre offside call, and plenty of dumbfounded faces, the Blues from Manchester had no problems whatsoever in putting five goals past the London-based club.

Elsewhere, as Arsenal defeated Newcastle by the barest of margins, Tottenham struck twice in the twilight hours of the game to defeat newly-promoted Aston Villa, 3-1. In the battle of players turned managers, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United slammed 4 goals past Frank Lampard's Chelsea to get their campaign underway.

Among the other teams, Burnley and Brighton registered 3 goal wins while Everton failed to open their win account. Wolves and Leicester played out a goalless draw, the only other scoreless game apart from the Everton game.

We saw brilliant performances from some expected faces, some unexpected faces, so here are the Power Rankings for Premier League 2019-20, Week 1.

#10 Lewis Dunk

Dunk was immense at the back end against Deeney and Gray

Brighton was handed a trip to Vicarage Road as their opening fixture of the Premier League season. With Gerard Deulofeu, Troy Deeney, and Andre Gray, leading the attacking lines for Watford, a clean sheet is a huge achievement for the defense. The credit for the clean sheet goes to Brighton's solid CBs, Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy.

Both players were good in their duels, strong in the air, focused on their tackling - traits that bring about a good defensive performance. Lewis Dunk went a step ahead though and registering a goal-line block and an assist, which puts him over his defensive partner.

Dunk's defensive stats read 7/12 duels won ( 3/5 aerial), 2 interceptions, 2 tackles won (100%), 7 possession recoveries, 54 accurate passes (91%), and 6/7 accurate long balls. His assist was a brilliant through ball following a dribble from deep. The block he made was from nearly 12-yards out while the score was still 1-0 in favor of Brighton but all momentum towards Watford.

Dunk comes in at #10 in the Power Rankings.

