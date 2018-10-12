Premier League 2018/19: Ranking the top ten attacking teams on the basis of expected goals

The Premier League

The 2018/19 edition of England's top league has kicked off with usual pomp: pleasant surprises from newly-promoted sides (read: Wolves) and bad runs from big clubs (read: Manchester United).

The title race couldn't get any more exciting eight games in, with three teams - Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea- at joint top of the table going into the international break.

So far, the sides with the most goals in the season are reigning champions Manchester City and London clubs Chelsea and Arsenal.

Goals have been one of the deciding factors when it comes to a team's performance in the league. This is where the statistic expected goals (xG) comes into the picture.

Every shot taken in a match is analysed and given an xG value depending on the difficulty of the said shot.

The xG determines the probability of a shot that will end up as a goal.

The higher the team's xG figure than actual goals scored, it will be because the team is wasteful in finishing an effort or that the opposition goalkeeper is in-form or both. On the other hand, if a team is scoring more than its xG then it is because of a goalkeeping error or an attacker's individual heroics.

This value can also help determine whether a team has played good attacking football.

Here, we take a look at top ten attacking teams in the Premier League based on the expected goal value from Understat:

10. Arsenal

The North London outfit has an expected goal value of 10.41 with Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang leading in individual goal value with 13.83 and 9.17 respectively.

Arsenal are back in the title race following their ninth consecutive win in all competitions.

Their 5-1 demolition of Fulham has taken them to 4th place in the Premier League table.

Fulham FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

