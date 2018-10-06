Premier league 2018-19: Southampton Vs Chelsea match Preview, stats and head to head records

Puneet Hooda FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 447 // 06 Oct 2018, 10:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea continued their blistering form with the win over Videoton in the UEFA Europa League. They are still unbeaten in this season with 8 wins and 2 draws. The next challenge for the blues is Southampton. During Gameweek eight, The Blues will travel to St. Mary’s stadium to play Southampton on Sunday.

Chelsea is currently at third position in the table and two points behind league leaders Manchester City and Liverpool. After conceding a late goal in their last match against Liverpool, Chelsea will be aiming to get a win against a struggling Southampton side who is currently at 16th position and fighting relegation battle with Fulham. Maurizio Sarri's team will be aiming for a win after two successive draws in the premier league.

Form Guide

Southampton

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton FC - Premier League

Out of seven premier league games this season, the Saints have registered only one victory. They have lost four matches and one match ended in a draw. Their only win of the season came against Crystal Palace during gameweek four. The Hampshire based club has not registered a single victory at home in this premier league season; drawing against Brighton and Burnley and losing to Leicester city. They have managed to score only 6 goals this season while on the other hand, they conceded 11 goals.

Chelsea

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Chelsea is still the team to be beaten this season. Out of 7 premier league games this season, the Blues have won 5 and 2 matches ended on equal terms. Chelsea started its season with four consecutive wins against Huddersfield Town, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Bournemouth. However, Chelsea has failed to get 3 points in its last 2 premier league fixture. After a frustrating draw against West Ham United, Chelsea conceded the late goal against Liverpool in the last match. So, Chelsea will be aiming to go back to winning ways. Chelsea has the 3 highest goal difference in the premier league.

Last 5 meeting in the premier league

Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League

The last both the teams faced each other was back in the last season. Despite taking the two-goal lead Southampton lost the match by 3-2 kudos to Hazard’s goal and Giroud's brace. In the last five meetings among the teams, Southampton have failed to register a single win against Chelsea. The last win for Southampton came back on 3rd October 2015, when they defeated Chelsea by 1-3 at Stamford Bridge. After looking at the forms of both the teams, it looks like Chelsea will easily pass the test against Southampton, but they cannot afford to take them lightly.

Team news and expected line up

Southampton

Southampton v Leicester City - Premier League

After missing the midweek Carabao fixture against Everton Shane long is back in training and will be available for the match. Moreover, Moi Elyounoussi is also back in the training.

Expected Lineup

A.McCarthy (GK), W.Hoedt (CB), J.Vestergaard (CB), Cedric (RB), R.Bertrand (LB), P.Hojbjerg (CM), M.Lemina (CM), M.Elyounouss (RMF), N.Redmond (LMF), D.Ings (ST) and C.Austin (ST)

Chelsea

Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri rotated its squad against Videoton in the midweek Europa league fixture by giving rest to David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Olivier Giroud. Whereas Marcos Alonso and Kante were on the bench but didn’t feature in the match. All these players will be back in action against Southampton FC on the weekend.

Expected Lineup

Arrizabalaga (GK), David Luiz (CB), Rudiger (CB), Marcos Alonso (LB), Azpilicueta (RB), Jorginho (DM), Kante (CM), Kovacic (CAM), Eden Hazard (LW), Olivier Giroud (ST) and Willian (RW)