Premier League 2018/19: The best XI from game week 13

Jyotirmoy Halder
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
95   //    28 Nov 2018, 12:19 IST

The biggest match of the weekend

Manchester City and Liverpool extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League 2018/19 where a London club Chelsea was defeated by their rival club Tottenham Hotspurs at Wembley. Manchester United ended their home match with a goalless draw against Crystal Palace. Arsenal defeated Bournemouth with the 2-1 scoreline.

The high-scoring match of this match-week between Fulham and Southhampton ended with a 3-2 scoreline where Aleksandar Mitrovic's doubles brought the victory for Fulham. Brighton And Hove Albion drew their match against Leicester City. Cardiff City was defeated by Everton at Goodison Park with a narrow one-goal margin. Huddersfield defeated Wolves in a shocking 2-0 victory at Molineux Stadium at the last match of this game-week.

We witnessed a total of 24 goals during this game-week. The high-scoring match of the game-week was in between Fulham and Southampton where both teams scored more than one goals. Stuart Armstrong and Aleksandar Mitrovic both scored two goals for their teams. The 63rd-minute cracker from Aleksandar Mitrovic seized the victory for Fulham.

Now, it is time to take a look at those players who were at their best during the weekend matches. Here is the team of the game-week 13.

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Wayne Hennessey

Wayne Hennessey against Manchester United at Old Trafford

Crystal Palace drew their weekend match against Manchester United as they were able to bring a point from Old Trafford for the first in the Premier League history. He made five terrific saves in the match and we can say that he was the main hero in the goalless draw in the Old Trafford.

Hennessey was very much careful with his powerful reflexes. The 31-year-old goalkeeper stopped every shot from Pogba, Lukaku and Martial. His cool-minded goalkeeping and superb performance against the Red Devils made us pick him as the goalkeeper of the game-week 13.

Jyotirmoy Halder
CONTRIBUTOR
I love to watch football and has some view on this beautiful game of football. Favourite club: Manchester United Favourite player: Kevin De Bruyne
