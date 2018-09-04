Premier League 2018/19: The most dominant defensive midfielders of the current season

From playmaking midfielders to the most dominant forwards, we've seen them all. The current season of the Premier League has offered more than what we have expected, most importantly, a stampede of new signings that have flourished not only for their teams but also for their own individual accords. The most important job on the pitch? You may think of the goalscorers and the defenders who are the gears that propel in both the front and the back of the pitch.

However, there is something more to the build-up of modern football. These powerful, quick and agile deep-lying playmakers, who are known to deny waves of attacks put forward by the opposition, and also offer the offence an avalanche of opportunities. From the legends like Claude Makelele and Patrick Vieira to the most recent ones in the form of N'golo Kante and Sergio Busquets, the defensive midfield is a position that has always proven to be an important element in a football team, being both, the playmakers and the day-savers, these 'tanks', as we like to call them, are more than just an addition to their current teams.

This season, the Premier League has given us some of the most prominent and consistent defensive-midfielders, who are known to strike fear in the hearts of the opposition with an intimidating and contemplating style of holding-football. Five of these maestros have proven to be the reason for the ongoing success enjoyed by their teams.

