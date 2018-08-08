Premier League 2018-19: The top four predictions

Swagat Das

The English Premier League kicks off in a few days' time and football fans around the world are thrilled to bits. Considering the massive influx of talented players who have signed for the English clubs in this transfer window, it surely is going to be a nail-biting contest.

The previous season saw Manchester City's dream run getting scripted in history books, as Pep Guardiola led the Sky Blues to the Premier League title, breaking multiple records along the way. This time it's going to be different, because all the teams have bettered their arsenal, by multiple signings.

The top four at the end of the season, automatically qualify for the next season's Champions League and hence getting into the top four is a matter of prestige. However, it is not a piece of cake for any team as the Premier League is the most unpredictable league on the planet. Even minnows can beat the odds and defeat strong oppositions as well.

We take a look at the teams who could clinch a top four spot at the end of the season:

1) Manchester City ( Position: Winners)

Manchester City won the Premier League in 2017/18

Manchester City have come a long way since winning the Premier League back in 2012. They have performed well season after season, and have managed to clinch two more titles since then.

Pep Guardiola is definitely one of the best managers in the history of football and he has transformed the Sky Blues into a well-oiled unit, that can keep on clinching victories irrespective of the opposition it faces. Last season, City broke Chelsea's long-standing record of maximum points in a single season.

Their team looks solid this time out, as well. In addition to that, the return of left-back Benjamin Mendy from long-term injury and the addition of Riyad Mahrez into an already star-studded midfield, greatly improves their chances of winning the title. Phil Foden is definitely someone who, as a young player, can make the cut and draw attention.

Manchester City look set to retain their title. However no team has been able to retain the Premier League title since Manchester United in 2009. Can City change it, this time around?

Player to watch out for: Phil Foden

