Premier League 2018-19: Top 5 overrated players this season

Diartano Christian FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 346 // 04 Apr 2019, 14:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Willian

The Premier League has nearly reached the end of 2018/19 season. This season we have seen twists and turns in performances of many stars plying their trade in the EPL. Some of the players started the competition with so much hype and expectations but they have failed to deliver.

It is understandable that they play in one of the most famous and competitive leagues in the world. Hence, it is only normal that both the media and the fans closely scrutinize the players. However, many of them have gradually fallen out and could not live up to the hype surrounding them.

Now questions have started to arise whether these massively-paid players are good enough for their respective clubs. Without further ado, let's take a look at this season's most overrated players in the Premier League.

Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker's productivity at Manchester City has been abysmal this season

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy could have laughed all the way from the bank when Manchester City decided to buy the English full-back for a record €51 million just two years ago.

Spurs have arguably got a better right-back in Kieran Trippier due to the former Burnley's star mesmerizing displays at the World Cup and slightly better performances this season. England manager Gareth Southgate was even been forced to play Walker as a centre-back at the World Cup due to Trippier's excellence.

Now, the former Spurs man has only been involved in 2 league goals for City this season, despite starting regularly. This stat would be very embarrassing if compared to fellow City full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Ukrainian starlet has contributed 3 league assists for City while playing 1536 fewer minutes than the Englishman. Walker perhaps has been a bit lucky to have so much game time due to Danilo's inability to deliver considerable competition for the right-back spot.

The 28-years-old's future at the Etihad might be gravely threatened if City manage to snatch Aaron Wan Bissaka from Crystal Palace.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement