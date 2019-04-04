×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League 2018-19: Top 5 overrated players this season

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
346   //    04 Apr 2019, 14:20 IST

Willian
Willian

The Premier League has nearly reached the end of 2018/19 season. This season we have seen twists and turns in performances of many stars plying their trade in the EPL. Some of the players started the competition with so much hype and expectations but they have failed to deliver.

It is understandable that they play in one of the most famous and competitive leagues in the world. Hence, it is only normal that both the media and the fans closely scrutinize the players. However, many of them have gradually fallen out and could not live up to the hype surrounding them.

Now questions have started to arise whether these massively-paid players are good enough for their respective clubs. Without further ado, let's take a look at this season's most overrated players in the Premier League.

Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker's productivity at Manchester City has been abysmal this season
Kyle Walker's productivity at Manchester City has been abysmal this season

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy could have laughed all the way from the bank when Manchester City decided to buy the English full-back for a record €51 million just two years ago.

Spurs have arguably got a better right-back in Kieran Trippier due to the former Burnley's star mesmerizing displays at the World Cup and slightly better performances this season. England manager Gareth Southgate was even been forced to play Walker as a centre-back at the World Cup due to Trippier's excellence.

Now, the former Spurs man has only been involved in 2 league goals for City this season, despite starting regularly. This stat would be very embarrassing if compared to fellow City full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Ukrainian starlet has contributed 3 league assists for City while playing 1536 fewer minutes than the Englishman. Walker perhaps has been a bit lucky to have so much game time due to Danilo's inability to deliver considerable competition for the right-back spot.

The 28-years-old's future at the Etihad might be gravely threatened if City manage to snatch Aaron Wan Bissaka from Crystal Palace.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester City David Luiz Willian Borges da Silva Football Top 5/Top 10 Premier League Teams
Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Top 3 wingers in the Premier League this season so far
RELATED STORY
5 players you didn't know played in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Best Players in Premier League: Power Ranking April 2019 - Sterling on the rise, Pogba slipping
RELATED STORY
Top 5 active goal scorers in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Is Maurizio Sarri really responsible for Chelsea's woes?
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Top 4 assist providers so far
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players who never got picked in the Team of the Year in Premier League history
RELATED STORY
Current Chelsea and Manchester City players who used to be teammates
RELATED STORY
Premier League Team of the Season so far
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Matchweek 26: 5 Things we learned
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us