Premier League 2018/2019: Top 5 Players to watch in Gameweek Five

After the recent International break and inaugural UEFA Nations League, players will return to their respective clubs and leagues. In the Premier League, clubs will be back on the field and will look to resume their season with a bang. Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool will be kicking things off in gameweek five on Saturday, September 15.

Liverpool, Watford, and Chelsea were undefeated in the last four week's games while the defending champions, Manchester City registered three wins and a draw. Managers will look to chalk out tactics and prepare their teams to take the next three points available in the Premier League, which is now more competitive than ever.

The top five players to watch in Premier league gameweek five are:

Roberto Pereyra

The Watford midfielder has been quite ravishing with his performances in the start of the season where he has scored three goals in the last four matches. Watford face Manchester United at Vicarage Road next where his presence will surely help the team defend their winning streak.

Roberto Pereyra has now been in Watford for three seasons since he joined the club in 2016 from Juventus. He finally appears to fulfill his potential this season as his dynamism and trickery has left the Watford fans wanting for more. He is clearly the man to watch out for this season.

Sergio Agüero

Sergio Agüero, the scoring machine for the defending champions, Manchester City will be back in action for the game against Fulham. The Argentine was devastating in the opening fixture of the season as he netted his ninth premier league hat-trick against Huddersfield as Manchester City stormed to a thumping 6-1 victory. He is now two behind Alan Shearer's 11 hattricks which are the most by a single player in Premier League history. It will be thrilling to watch him this season.

The Argentine has a stellar goal per match ratio of almost 0.70 in his Premier League career. Aguero will surely be a big threat to Fulham who have experienced two losses in their last four league games.

Sadio Mane

The talented 26-year old Sadio Mane has begun the season well which has seen him score four goals in four games, leading to Liverpool to the top of the table. He has a goal per game ratio of 0.39 goals per match which shows that he has the ability to put the ball into the net. The Senegalese will be key for Liverpool if they go on to win the league.

With Salah, Firminho, and Mane on the front line, Liverpool will be one of the top contenders for this season premier league champion. Liverpool faces Tottenham as they kick off gameweek five in the Premier League after returning from international break.

Benjamin Mendy

Another player to watch out for this season is the Manchester City fullback Benjamin Mendy who is the shield of the defending Champions. In the past four games, he has put in world-class performances with stout defending and also creating plenty of chances for the team. The French defender provided 12 crosses in the game against Huddersfield with three key passes and an assist.

Mendy, who has a successful tackle rate of 83% will be a crucial component in Pep Guardiola's Manchester City as they look to retain their Premier League title.

Marcos Alonso Mendoza

The Blues defender has played a big role in Chelsea's tremendous start to the season where he has scored one goal and assisted two in the last four games. The Spanish defender who has thrived under the new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri and has enjoyed linking up with Eden Hazard and Mateo Kovacic down the left flank.

Chelsea, which has four undefeated games will be back in action this week against Cardiff City. The Blues will look to bag another three points and once again the Spaniard is expected to turn in another match-winning performance.