Premier League 2019-20: 3 bold changes Freddie Ljungberg must make at Arsenal

06 Dec 2019

Can he take Arsenal back to the promised land?

How bad does a team have to be to not embrace the new manager bounce? When one awful managerial tenure ends, it’s often the case that the team picks up form after the new manager takes the reins. But Arsenal have shown absolutely no sign of improvement.

A 2-2 draw with Norwich and an embarrassing 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton have left the Arsenal faithful feeling hopeless. Freddie Ljungberg’s audition for the vacant Arsenal position couldn’t have started any worse, with the Gunners stretching their winless streak to nine games.

Many a fan would argue that this has happened because the Swede hasn’t changed much from his predecessor’s reign. It’s the same players employing the same tactics, so why would you expect anything to be different?

For Arsenal to turn their season around with the interim manager, some bold changes need to be made. Here are three that Freddie Ljungberg must make:

#3 Start Calum Chambers at CB

Arsenal have conceded 25 league goals this season

In the summer, Arsenal allegedly ‘won the transfer window.’ We’re now in December and no one can confidently say the Gunners’ squad is better than last season.

Everyone knew that defensively Arsenal were weak and needed serious reinforcements. Josh Kroenke translated that need into the buying of David Luiz, a serial Premier League winner.

Oh, how the fans would be wishing they could turn back time. The Brazilian’s presence in the team has notably made things less stable, especially bringing out the worst in his partner Sokratis.

If Ljungberg is to have any chance of securing a long-term deal as a manager, he must make the right decision for Arsenal’s defence. Calum Chambers has not been given a fair shot at CB; instead, he’s been made to cover at RB for the then injured Hector Bellerin.

Chambers' only appearance as a CB this season was in the Gunners’ first away match, in which they kept one of only their two clean sheets this season. The 24-year-old deserves his chance, and quite frankly, can he do any worse than what’s currently starting?

