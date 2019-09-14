Premier League 2019-20: 3 key battles to watch out for in the Wolves vs Chelsea clash

Mohul Bhowmick 14 Sep 2019

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea travel to the Molineux Stadium to play Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fifth matchweek of the Premier League on Saturday. Frank Lampard's men currently stand 11th in the table with a measly five points from four matches, whereas Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves are 17th with just three points on the board.

Both sides will look to get some vital points on the board from this game, which makes it likely that it will be closely contested. Here, we pick out three key battles to watch out for when the two sides meet on Saturday.

1) Raul Jimenez vs Andreas Christensen

Raul Jimenez and Andreas Christensen

Chelsea's defenders have looked shaky even at the best of times, and will face a big test when they travel to the Molineux Stadium on Saturday. Andreas Christensen, who has been the sole bright spot in the Blues' defence, will be licking his lips at the prospect of facing up to Wolves' Mexican centre-forward Raul Jimenez.

The Dane is a good man marker and he can prevent Jimenez from going off on his solo runs without the ball. But the latter, who netted in his side's 3-2 defeat at Everton in Gameweek 4, would back himself to get the better of Christensen because of his extremely good skills on the ball.

2) Conor Coady vs Tammy Abraham

Young Tammy Abraham netted two goals against Sheffield United

Chelsea's young striker Tammy Abraham, who has been in a golden run of form lately, will come up against Wolves' centre-half Conor Coady when the two sides clash at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Englishman, who already has four goals to his name in the Premier League, is an exciting prospect and someone that manager Frank Lampard can bank on for attacking returns. Abraham can convert balls from midfield and finish them high into the goalkeeper's net.

Coady, who had a disastrous game against Everton, will be looking to improve his performance against the Blues.

Advertisement

3) Joao Moutinho vs Jorginho

Jorginho and Joao Moutinho

The Wolves-Chelsea game will see an interesting midfield battle between Joao Mourtinho and Jorginho. The Portuguese, who came on in the second half during his side's 3-2 defeat at Goodison Park to Everton, is expected to play a vital role against Frank Lampard's visiting Blues.

He will have to deal with Italian midfield master Jorginho, who can be quite a tough nut to crack. The latter is an excellent passer of the ball, while the former is renowned for his supreme awareness on the field. It will be an exciting battle between the two midfield stars.