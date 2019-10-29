Premier League 2019-20: 3 managers who could replace Unai Emery at Arsenal

Rahul Iyer

Is Unai Emery walking a tightrope at Arsenal FC?

Being a football manager is not an easy job. To be able to manage player egos, figure out the right tactics for the team, know how each player reacts to different situations, all whilst trying to produce good results on the pitch is not an easy task. On many occasions it is monumental enough to cause any normal person to unravel. Indeed, football management is much like living on the edge of a cliff. One may be safe for any period of time as long as the winds are in their favour but all it takes is a few things to go against the tide, and one may be pushed overboard.

With all this in mind, it is safe to say that Unai Emery's job security lies firmly in the category of precarious, if not untenable, given Arsenal's results and style of play on the pitch and the numerous incidents off it which have led to widespread fan unrest.

Emery was heralded in at the start of the 2018/19 season as the successor to Arsene Wenger, the man who built the modern version of Arsenal Football Club and was at the helm for 22 years before stepping down in 2018. Arguably the greatest manager in the Gunners' history and one of the best the world has seen, even he was heavily criticised in the later years of his reign.

Despite Emery having a decent start to his career, a statistic has been doing the rounds recently, which shows that the during Arsene Wenger's last 18 months at the club, which many Arsenal fans consider to be the nadir of their recent history, he was actually better than Emery has been during his first 18 months in the role.

Drawing the fans' ire by constantly benching Mesut Ozil for no apparent reason and appointing Granit Xhaka as club captain, a majority of Arsenal fans are convinced that Emery needs to go sooner rather than later.

So, without further ado, here are three unemployed managers who could replace Emery if he is relieved of his duties.

#3 Massimiliano Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri had plenty of success with Juventus in Italy.

Currently one of the bookies' favourites to replace Emery, the Livorno born ex-Serie A midfielder is unemployed, having stepped down from his post at Juventus this past summer, to be replaced by compatriot Maurizio Sarri.

After a playing career which spanned 19 years and 11 clubs, Massimiliano Allegri retired in 2003 and the very next season took over the reins at his then-current club, Aglianese. He was there for just one season before moving on to manage SPAL. Allegri then went on to manage Grosseto, Lecco and Cagliari before getting his big break, when he was hired by AC Milan in June 2010.

Allegri was an instant hit with the Rossoneri faithful, leading Milan to a Serie A title in his very first season. He also chartered a way for the club to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, where they were eliminated by Tottenham Hotspur. Further silverware followed, as Allegri and Milan then lifted the Italian Super Cup the following season.

Allegri stepped down from his role at Milan in January 2014, before he was given the manager's job at Juventus, and it is his time with the Old Lady that has turned him into one of the top name sin management.

In his five years with the club, Allegri took charge of 271 matches, winning 191 of them, giving a win percentage of 70.47%. His Juventus side averaged 2.27 points per game and were unstoppable domestically. They charged to five straight league titles, four consecutive Italian Cup triumphs and two Super Cup victories, while also reaching two UEFA Champions League finals, where they were beaten by Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively.

Allegri's resume is impressive, and given the fact that his teams are always built on a solid defence, he could be just the type of experienced hand Arsenal need. More importantly, Allegri has been known to have a no-nonsense approach and will surely be a more commanding figure in the dressing room than what they currently have.

