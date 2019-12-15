Premier League 2019-20: 3 most outstanding performers from December 14th 2019

Mohamed Salah won the match for Liverpool against Watford today

Today’s Premier League games saw plenty of action, a couple of surprises, and most importantly, Liverpool extend their lead at the top of the table with a 2-0 win over Watford in a closer game than most expected.

Second-placed Leicester City lost some ground on the Reds with their 1-1 draw against Norwich City, while fourth-placed Chelsea suffered a shock loss at home to struggling Bournemouth.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa were beaten 2-0 by Sheffield United, Burnley defeated Newcastle United 1-0, and in the evening kick-off, West Ham took all three points away at Southampton.

Here are the Premier League’s 3 most outstanding performers from the games on 14th December 2019.

#1 Mohamed Salah

Salah took his two goals brilliantly

League leaders Liverpool had a tougher time than anyone expected against bottom-of-the-table Watford at Anfield, as despite bossing possession (68% to Watford’s 32%) and having far more attempts on goal, the Hornets proved to be a tricky side to break down under new boss Nigel Pearson.

In the end, it was a likely source that saved the Reds, giving Jurgen Klopp’s men their 16th win of the season. Mohamed Salah hasn’t been in the same kind of goalscoring form he showed back in 2017-18, but his brace today was genuinely brilliant, and the quality of the Egyptian hitman’s goals deserved to win any match.

The first one saw Liverpool break from a Watford corner, and after chasing down a ball from Sadio Mane, Salah wrong-footed Kiko Femenia before curling a right-footed shot around Ben Foster, who was unable to do a thing.

The second – scored in the 90th minute after Watford had applied a lot of pressure on the home side – was a beautiful instinctive finish, as the Egyptian somehow flicked a scuffed shot from Divock Origi into the net from an improbable angle.

To win the Premier League, Liverpool will need to continue to grind results out without playing at their best, and today they managed that – and for the most part, they have Salah to thank.

