Premier League 2019-20: 3 reasons why Carlo Ancelotti is the right man for Arsenal

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11 Dec 2019, 22:30 IST SHARE

Is Carlo Ancelotti the right man to take the reins at Arsenal?

In a somewhat surprising piece of news that emerged last night, less than three hours after defeating Genk in a Champions League game, it was announced that Napoli had parted ways with their manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian club had been struggling somewhat prior to last night’s win, with no wins in nine games, but despite currently sitting in 7th position in Serie A, they remain the only side to beat Liverpool in 90 minutes in 2019-20.

While Ancelotti will no doubt be disappointed with his firing, the news could be good for any clubs on the hunt for a new manager right now, and one team that could certainly do with a new boss like the Italian are Arsenal, who parted ways with Unai Emery two weeks ago.

Here are 3 reasons why Carlo Ancelotti would be a good choice for the vacant managerial spot at Arsenal.

#1 He’s got Premier League experience – and is a proven winner

Ancelotti famously won a Premier League and FA Cup double with Chelsea

When Tottenham fired Mauricio Pochettino and replaced him with Jose Mourinho a few weeks ago, much was made about the fact that Mourinho was seen as a “serial winner” who had always delivered trophies to any side he’d managed at. Well, while he’s not as renowned as the Portuguese, Carlo Ancelotti has – with the exception of his latest job at Napoli – always delivered trophies to whichever sides he’s been in charge of.

At Milan he won the Scudetto and two Champions League titles, at Paris St. Germain he delivered a Ligue 1 title, at Real Madrid he picked up another Champions League title, and at Bayern Munich, he won the Bundesliga title. Could he have won more given the teams he’s managed? Sure, but the same could be said for any boss.

Most importantly though, while he was boss at Chelsea, Ancelotti won a Premier League and FA Cup double in his first season at the club, and in his second season – 2010-11 – he was controversially fired despite finishing second in the league to a tremendous Manchester United team. At the time, Ancelotti’s win percentage at Chelsea was the third-highest in Premier League history – behind only Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson.

All of that suggests that unlike Unai Emery – who only ever won a league title with ultra-rich PSG – Ancelotti is the kind of manager who could deliver league success back to Arsenal. He’s got the trophies on his record, and he’s got Premier League experience that largely ended in success – what more could the Gunners want?

1 / 3 NEXT