Premier League 2019-20: 3 reasons why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can finish the season as Manchester United manager

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 281 // 22 Oct 2019, 00:57 IST

There's a strong chance that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be at Manchester United beyond next summer.

Ahead of Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford on Sunday, there was a notion building that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had bitten off more than he could chew when he took the job last December. Even though there were no calls for his head yet, there was growing dissent among a section of United fans that perhaps he was not the right man for the job. The reason was simple – Manchester United had been awful of late, sitting in the bottom half of the table ahead of the tie.

Few people expected United to survive the game on Sunday. Liverpool was, after all, on an unbeaten run of 17 games in the Premier League and had been brilliant since the start of the season. Contrary to all expectations, the Norwegian almost came away with a win, only for his team to concede late on in the game.

In a way, the result summed up Manchester United’s current situation – the Red Devils were good in parts but failed to get a grip on the game after taking the lead, which ultimately cost them a win.

Even though Solskjaer managed to stop Liverpool’s 100% record, the Red Devils are still only two points away from the relegation zone. As such, talks of the Norwegian getting the sack will just not go away. However, here are three reasons why Solskjaer can finish the 2019/20 Premier League season as Manchester United manager.

#3 Lack of proper alternatives

Massimiliano Allegri is probably the best candidate currently available.

Had Pep Guardiola been available, it would have been acceptable for United to go all out and end Solskjaer’s reign in the middle of the season to accommodate the Spaniard. Perhaps Ed Woodward would have been forgiven for doing the same for Jurgen Klopp too if the German manager was available. Unfortunately, that is not the case right now.

Perhaps the only noteworthy manager who could interest the Manchester United board is Massimiliano Allegri, however, investing in the Italian is a risk. That is because he does not have Premier League experience and United would be heading into uncertainty once again under his stewardship. For the record, Jose Mourinho is without a job too, but the Red Devils will perhaps be wary of going in that direction for valid reasons.

As such, Manchester United’s best bet is sticking with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the time being and the club has shown every sign of doing so this far.

