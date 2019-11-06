Premier League 2019-20: 3 short-term transfers Manchester United should consider this January to save their season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Gone are those days when the name 'Manchester United' used to instill a sense of fear among opponents. The Red Devils have suffered a huge decline since Alex Ferguson left, and the situation could not have been any worse than what they are witnessing now.

Despite pulling out a reasonably good summer transfer window, United are struggling at 10th position in the Premier League. There are growing concerns among the supporters that even a Europa League spot might not be up for grabs this time around.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tactical experiments have done little to inspire the team, and a mounting list of injuries have also added to their woes.

It's hard to convince teams to sell their best assets mid-way through the season, so it's highly unlikely that many top stars would come to Old Trafford in the winter transfer window.The best available option going forward is to rely on short-term solutions, and here we look at three players who could be the difference between Manchester United finishing in a Champions league spot and outside the top four.

3. Mario Mandzukic

Mario Mandzukic is understood to be looking for a new challenge, having been left out entirely of the Old Lady’s squad by Maurizio Sarri.

The 33-year-old Croat's footballing career aren't quite celebrated in the way his achievements merit. He has played and won major honours in Germany, Spain and Italy with Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Juventus respectively. His international career is nothing short of spectacular either, and he was a key member of the Croatian squad that finished runners-up in the 2018 Russian World Cup.

Juventus - Mario Mandzukic

Having scored only 13 goals from 11 league games, Manchester United's major worry this season has been their attack. It's now obvious that Solskjaer's decision not to sign any replacements for the departing Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez has backfired.

This has left him with an injury-prone Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, who is known for occupying the wings, as the only genuine contenders for the striker's position. They will have to sign someone in January at any cost.

When it comes to Mandzukic, there is more to his game than just accurate finishing. Strong in holding up the ball and pressing the opposition, he could also offer a towering presence in the six-yard box.

A player with vast experience and tremendous work rate, Mandzukic is exactly what Manchester United need upfront to get their season back on track.

