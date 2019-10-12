Premier League 2019-20: 5 players Manchester United should sell before next season

Ajax Chandler

Manchester United fans are frustrated with Paul Pogba.

For far too long now, Manchester United have been a team in decline. While their misery began when Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013, many have argued that even Fergie would have struggled to do much with the team he had left to David Moyes.

Simply put, all the world-class players promptly moved on to other teams or retired, leaving a motley-crew of young players, languishing reserves and over-the-hill veterans. Six years on from Ferguson’s retirement and after hundreds of millions of pounds invested in the squad, United are yet to genuinely improve. Their dismal performances in the Premier League over the past few years show just that.

Gone are the days when Manchester United were feared, respected and footballing titans, as they were under Sir Alex Ferguson. Instead, they’re seen as relatively easy side to face, even at Old Trafford. Many mediocre sides can go there feeling confident about not just securing the single point for a draw, but all three for the win.

United need a revamp and a fresh injection of purpose in their squad. However, before they do that, there are five players they should consider selling before starting their overhaul.

#5 Marcos Rojo

Marcos Rojo doesn't look like he has a future at Old Trafford.

Marcos Rojo has only featured in one game for United this season, which was in their 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United before he was whisked off the pitch in 70th minute. It’s safe to say that Rojo is surplus to requirements these days, despite being an integral part of the squad a few years ago under Louis van Gaal.

Had injuries been the cause for the Argentine's lack of game time, then one could make a case for him still having a purpose at Old Trafford but he wasn’t even selected for the bench. He spends most of his time languishing in the reserves when, really, a player of his ability should be starting for a side somewhere. After all, he is 29 years old.

Defence is an area which United must drastically improve in January or the summer and to make space for any new signings, Marcos Rojo should make way. It’s unlikely that the Red Devils will make anywhere near what they paid for him (£18m) but it’s worth pushing him out the door just to cease paying his exorbitant wages.

