Premier League 2019-20: 5 players to watch out for in the Liverpool v Manchester City clash

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 06 Nov 2019, 23:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

League leaders Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield and although it's early days, the Reds could take a major step towards securing their first league title in 30 years with a victory against their closest rivals. Jurgen Klopp's side are six points clear of their opponents and are the only unbeaten side left in the Premier League at this stage of the season.

As the reigning European champions prepare to host last season's domestic treble winners, the game promises to be an exciting affair and the stakes could not be higher, as in many ways the tie is a potential title-decider.

Despite the fact that both sides have been hampered by injuries to key players, star-studded players in abundance are set to take the field on Sunday as the showdown between two of the best sides in the English top-flight draws ever so close.

The likes of Aymeric Laporte and Joel Matip have been ruled out of the fixture owing to long-term injuries and although it was initially reported that Rodri could be out until the international break, the Spaniard has recovered ahead of schedule and could feature for the away side.

Manchester City's hopes of winning a hat-trick of league titles depends considerably on this fixture and the Cityzens will be left with a mountain to climb if they end up on the wrong end of the scoreline against Liverpool.

As two of the best teams in the Premier League prepare to go head to head in a potential title-decider, let's look at 5 players who could turn out to be potential matchwinners on Sunday.

5) Trent Alexander-Arnold

Aston Villa v Liverpool FC - Premier League

"It's like having Kevin de Bruyne at right-back" claimed Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher as he was full of praise for the young Scouser for his performances this season. Alexander-Arnold is one of the most exciting players in the world in his position and the youngster is the perfect prototype for the modern-day fullback.

Often slated for his defensive frailties, the 21-year-old has been in exemplary form in both ends of the pitch this season and has established himself as one of the biggest match-winners in the Premier League despite being a right-back.

Advertisement

Alexander-Arnold's skill-set is far too unique for a full-back and Liverpool's lack of creativity in the centre of the park is more than made up for by Trent's impetus from the right-flank and his tally of 1 goal, 3 assists and 9 big-chances created this season is a startling example of the aforementioned fact.

4) Kevin de Bruyne

Manchester City v Atalanta: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Kevin de Bruyne is in a class of his own when it comes to attacking midfielders in the Premier League and the Belgian international has been in sublime form this season despite being troubled by injuries. De Bruyne's vision and crossing is amongst the best in the country and the fact that he's equally adept with both feet makes him extremely hard to play against.

Manchester City tallied 97 points on their way to the title last season and it's scary to think that they did so with their star midfielder missing for a sizable chunk of the season.

Pep Guardiola will hope for the former Wolfsburg man to produce the goods in a big game like he's done so numerous times in the recent past as the Cityzens look to close the gap in the Premier League summit.

1 / 2 NEXT