Premier League 2019/20: Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Arsenal Predicted XI, Team News and More

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 160 // 25 Oct 2019, 14:13 IST

Arsenal FC v Vitoria Guimaraes: Group F - UEFA Europa League

Arsenal host Crystal Palace at the Emirates and the Gunners head into the game after a whirlwind seven-day spell.

Unai Emery's side took on Sheffield United after the international break and the Blades registered a famous 1-0 victory, courtesy of a goal from Lys Mousset.

The Gunners looked to make amends as they hosted Portuguese side Vitoria SC in the Europa League and they did just that. Record-signing Nicolas Pepe came off the bench and scored a stunning match-winning brace to help his side to a 3-2 victory.

Crystal Palace have been the surprise package of the season, as a solid start to their campaign has seen them rise to sixth in the Premier League table, a point behind Arsenal. As the Gunners look to return to winning ways, Palace will aim to cause another upset as they look to consolidate their position in the Premier League.

Key Match Facts

Crystal Palace registered a 3-2 victory the last time these two sides met in the Premier League.

Only two of the last 13 encounters between the two sides have ended in a draw.

Team News

Reiss Nelson is the only absentee for the home side as the Englishman continues to recover from a knee ligament injury. Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin returned to action for the Gunners in the Europa League but the pair of full-backs are unlikely to start against the Eagles, having featured midweek.

Nicolas Pepe, fresh from his heroics in Europe, is expected to return to the starting XI and the Ivorian international will look to score his first goal in open-play for his new club. Mesut Ozil is out of favour and the World Cup winner is unlikely to be named in the matchday squad once again.

The likes of Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi and Bukayo Saka could also earn recalls and Emery is expected to stick to the same back-line that featured last weekend.

Injuries: Reiss Nelson (Knee)

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

Arsenal Predicted XI: Bernd Leno, Calum Chambers, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Sead Kolasinac, Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bakayo Saka