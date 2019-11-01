Premier League 2019/20: Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Arsenal predicted XI, team news and more

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 01 Nov 2019, 05:02 IST

Arsenal FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Arsenal host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates as they look to return to winning ways following their embarrassing capitulation at the hands of Crystal Palace in their previous Premier League encounter.

The Gunners absolutely burst off the blocks and raced to a two-goal lead in the opening quarter of the game, courtesy of unlikely goals from David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos. Palace were rattled but refused to concede defeat and the Eagles staged a sensational comeback in the second half to walk away with a hard-fought point.

The game also made headlines for all the wrong reason, as Granit Xhaka reacted angrily after his substitution was met by a series of loud boos from the Arsenal faithful in the wake of his recent performances.

The Gunners will look to return to winning ways after letting a two-goal lead slip and host a Wolves side who have developed a reputation of being giant killers since achieving promotion to the Premier League last season.

Key match facts

Arsenal have won just one of their last four meetings with Wolves in the Premier League.

Wolves are unbeaten in their last seven visits to London. (W4 D3)

Wolves have scored at least one goal in each of their last nine Premier League games.

Arsenal talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has failed to score in his last four Premier League games, after scoring seven goals in the opening seven games.

Team news

Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney could start in the Premier League for the first time this season. The pair of full-backs are fully fit after recovering from their injuries and could be drafted into the starting XI in place of Callum Chambers and Sead Kolasinac.

Granit Xhaka was left out of the squad to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup and the club captain is expected to the matchday squad, after issuing a heartfelt apology to everyone associated with the club.

Mesut Ozil has not made the Gunners' Premier League matchday squad for five games running and the World Cup winner is expected to be snubbed once again. Aubameyang will expectedly lead the line for the home side and the Gabonese striker is set to be joined upfront by Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette.

Injuries: Reiss Nelson (knee)

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Kieran Tierney, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette