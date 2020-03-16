Premier League 2019-20: Best performers from each top 6 club this season

The traditional top 6 may have had contrasting performances this season but there is one player who stood out for each.

Here we take a detailed look at how these standout performers have aced the league.

De Bruyne has been the standout player for Manchester City this season.

The traditional big six of the Premier League may have struggled to maintain their places this season, but each club has still had a standout performer. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is just one example of this after scoring 17 goals this season, the second-most in the league, to carry his Arsenal side to 9th. Spurs, too, despite their struggles, have had at least one standout performer this season with Dele Alli playing at his best under Jose Mourinho.

Let us now take a closer look at the best performers from each top 6 club in the Premier League this season.

#1. Liverpool: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Arnold is among the favourites to win the PFA Young Player of The Year award after a standout year for Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is slowly but surely becoming a force play right-back after becoming a source of creativity for the Liverpool side. The Liverpool-born fullback has contributed to 14 goals in the Premier League this season with two goals and 12 assists, the most by any defender in Premier League history. Only Kevin De Bruyne has assisted more goals than Alexander-Arnold this season which highlights just how effective the 21-year-old has been down the right-hand side for Liverpool.

#2. Manchester City: Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne could break the assist record in the Premier League this season.

After missing most of last season through injury, Kevin De Bruyne has come back with a vengeance and has reclaimed his status as the assist king of the Premier League.

📊| @DeBruyneKev Stats:



Kevin De Bruyne has created the most chances created of any player in the top five leagues this season, with 96 chances created!



[@Squawka] pic.twitter.com/5yiEYpG4LZ — City Chief (@City_Chief) March 15, 2020

The Belgian sits on top of the assists chart with 16, only four away from Thierry Henry's record with 9 games to go. And with eight goals this season, De Bruyne has been directly involved in 24 goals so far in the Premier League. The former Chelsea man is among the favourites for the PFA Player of The Year award after an incredible season.

1 / 3 NEXT