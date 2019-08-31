Premier League 2019/20: Betting tips and predictions for Gameweek 4

Omene Osuya FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 7 // 31 Aug 2019, 02:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool FC v Arsenal FC was the star match of Gameweek 3

Action, goals and drama were available in abundance especially with the introduction of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology as expected in the Premier League this season.

So far, it has lived up to expectations with VAR being one of the main talking points from virtually every match so far.

Last weekend was one of huge upsets as both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur lost at home in games they were expected to win comfortably.

Frank Lampard finally got his first win as Chelsea manager while for Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, it was business as usual with identical 3-1 wins against Arsenal and Bournemouth respectively.

Review of Gameweek 3

Aston Villa kicked off proceedings on Friday with a 2-0 win over Everton to end Jack Grealish's unwanted 20-game losing streak.

It was belter at Carrow Road as Norwich City fought gamely before going down 2-3 to Chelsea thanks in part to a brace by Tammy Abraham brace.

A tackle by Florian Andone helped to undo Brighton who lost at home 2-0 to Southampton while at Vicarage Road, Sebastian Haller got a brace as West Ham defeated Watford 3-1.

Aguero was on song against Bournemouth

A last-gasp goal from Patrick Van Aanholt was the difference maker as Crystal Palace shocked Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford with Marcus Rashford missing a penalty.

Advertisement

Harvey Barnes scored a scorcher as Leicester City won 2-1 away to Sheffield United. The star match of the weekend went as predicted as Liverpool hammered Arsenal 3-1 with Mohamed Salah getting a brace.

Sunday's games were just as fiery as Manchester City beat Bournemouth 3-1 at the Votality Stadium thanks to a Sergio Aguero brace. Tottenham Hotspur lost at home to Newcastle United with Joelington getting the only goal.

The weekend's action ended with an engaging 1-1 draw at Molineux between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley.

Preview of Gameweek 4 action

Gameweek 4 kicks of at St Mary's with a lunchtime game between Southampton and Manchester United.

Crystal Palace take on Aston Villa at Selhurst Park as Chelsea plays Sheffield United. Newcastle United welcome Watford to St James' Park with lots of goals expected as Manchester City play Brighton.

Spurs will need to get their act together for the North London Derby

West Ham are at home to Norwich City with lots of goals expected while Leicester City will be eager for another win against Bournemouth at the KingPower Stadium.

To round-up Saturday's action, Burnely will tackle Liverpool at Turf Moor.

On Sunday, Everton will take on Wolves at Goodison Park. The star match of the weekend happens at the Emirates as the latest installment of the North London Derby sees Arsenal host Tottenham Hotspur.

Gameweek 4 Predictions

Southampton vs Manchester United (Over 1.5 Goals)

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa (Under 3.5 Goals)

Chelsea FC vs Sheffield United (Over 2.5 Goals)

Newcastle United vs Watford (1X)

Manchester City vs Brighton & Albion (Over 3.5 Goals)

West Ham vs Norwich City (Over 2.5 Goals)

Leicester City VS Bournemouth (G/G)

Burnley vs Liverpool (2)

Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (G/G)

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur (G/G)