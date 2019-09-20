Premier League 2019/20: Betting tips and predictions for Gameweek 6

Norwich City provided the biggest shock of the season so far by beating Manchester City

The surprises are already flowing in the Premier League and they are expected to continue.

Defending champions, Manchester City suffered a shock defeat at newly-promoted Norwich City, with comical defending by Nicolas Otamendi the unfortunate lowlight for Pep Guardiola's men.

Liverpool are at this stage looking like runaway winners of the title with a 100% record. It was a mixed bag for the English sides in European competition in midweek with only Manchester City getting a win in the UEFA Champions League.

In the Europa League, Manchester United and Arsenal got good wins while Wolves were stunned at Molineux.

Review of Gameweek 5

It was a weekend of surprises and shocking results last time around.

Liverpool got the ball rolling with a routine 3-1 win over Newcastle United thanks to a Sadio Mane brace. Manchester United surprisingly beat a disappointing Leicester City with relative ease 1-0 thanks to a Marcus Rashford penalty.

Tottenham blew Palace away in Gameweek 5

Southampton had Moussa Djenepo to thank once again as his goal secured a 1-0 win away at Sheffield United. Brighton and Burnley played out a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium.

It was goals galore at Molineux as Chelsea secured their first win of the season with a 5-2 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers thanks to a hattrick by Tammy Abraham.

Tottenham Hotspur came out all guns blazing in the first half and comprehensively thrashed Crystal Palace 4-0 courtesy a Heung-min Son brace.

Norwich City were brave and got their just rewards by defeating Manchester City 3-2 with Teemu Pukki getting his 6th goal of the season.

On Sunday, Bournemouth thrashed Everton 3-1 with Callum Wilson getting a brace while Watford, under new manager, Quique Sanches Flores. fought from 2 goals down to secure a 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

It was entertaining but goalless on Monday as Aston Villa hosted West Ham.

Preview of Gameweek 6 action

Gameweek 6 of the Premier League starts off on Friday as a confident Southampton side look to get their third win on the bounce against a flaky Bournemouth.

Goals are expected at the King Power Stadium on Saturday as Leicester City take on Tottenham Hotspur. Burnley will play a confident Norwich City while Everton host Sheffield United.

Manchester City will want to bounce back from last week's defeat with a victory at home to Watford while on Tyneside, Newcastle will trade tackles with Brighton.

Liverpool will want to continue the 100% start in Gameweek 6

On Sunday, West Ham kick off proceedings with a hot afternoon encounter against Manchester United. Crystal Palace and Wolves will want redemption from the thrashings they received in Gameweek 5 when they meet at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal host Aston Villa and the star match rounds off Gameweek 6 as Chelsea play Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Gameweek 6 Predictions

Southampton vs Bournemouth (1X)

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur (G/G)

Burnley vs Norwich (Over 1.5 Goals)

Everton vs Sheffield United (Over 1.5 Goals)

Manchester City vs Watford (G/G)

Newcastle United vs Brighton (Over 1.5 Goals)

West Ham vs Manchester United (1X)

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (Under 3.5 Goals)

Arsenal vs Aston Villa (Over 2.5 Goals)

Chelsea F.C vs Liverpool (G/G)