Premier League 2019/20: Betting tips and predictions for Gameweek 7

Liverpool have been unstoppable so far in the Premier League

How time flies! It seems like just yesterday that the 2019/20 edition of the Premier League commenced and we are now already in Gameweek 7.

Defending European champions Liverpool have clearly made winning the title this season their main priority. With a host of players continuing their electric form from last season, Jurgen Klopp's men have been faultless so far with 6 wins from 6 games.

Last season's champions, Manchester City have unexpectedly stumbled in two games that they should have won comfortably. With first-choice central defensive pairing Aymeric Laporte and John Stones out with injury for an extended period, chances are that more points will be dropped by Pep Guardiola's Cityzens.

The lies about the Premier League being a "Big 6" competition continue to unravel as the chasing pack - Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United - have failed to consistently impress.

Review of Gameweek 6

Gameweek 6 delivered big-time in terms of goals and high-octane drama. The weekend's action commenced on Friday as Bournemouth travelled to St Mary's and handed out a 3-1 thrashing to Southampton with both Wilsons; Callum and Harry getting on the scoresheet.

Leicester City stunned Spurs in Gameweek 6

On Saturday, the lunchtime kick-off saw Leicester City battle from a goal down to beat a disjointed Spurs side 2-1 thanks to a James Maddison screamer.

Burnley brought Norwich City back down to earth with a 2-0 home win as Sheffield United won away at Everton by the same scoreline.

4 goals in the first 15 minutes saw Manchester City respond to Gameweek 5's defeat at Norwich with an 8-0 thrashing of perennial victims, Watford.

It was a boring affair at St James' Park as Newcastle United held Brighton to a 0-0 draw.

On Sunday, West Ham United comfortably beat Manchester United 2-0 while at Selhurst Park, it was a 1-1 draw between Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Arsenal needed a very late Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang freekick to seal a 3-2 win over Aston Villa after having had fullback Ainsley Maitland-Niles sent off.

The weekend's star match saw two well-taken set-pieces hand Liverpool a 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge over a plucky Chelsea side.

Preview of Gameweek 7 action

More drama and goals are expected in this round of Premier League fixtures.

The lunchtime kickoff on Saturday is at Bramall Lane and it sees Sheffield United hosting Liverpool. Then, it's the turn of Selhurst Park to witness action as Crystal Palace welcomes Norwich City.

Manchester City will want to keep the heat on Liverpool

Aston Villa, desperate for points, are at home to Burnley while Bournemouth tackle West Ham at the Vitality Stadium.

A match between two out-of-sorts sides will take place at Molineux as Wolves welcome Watford, while Tottenham Hotspur are at home against Southampton.

Chelsea welcome Brighton to the Bridge while a tottering Everton side will be anxious to withstand a Manchester City onslaught.

Sunday's only game sees Leicester City take on Newcastle United. On Monday, it's the clash of fallen giants at Old Trafford as Manchester United host Arsenal.

Gameweek 7 Predictions

Sheffield United vs Liverpool (2)

Aston Villa vs Burnley (Over 1.5 Goals)

Crystal Palace vs Norwich City (Over 1.5 Goals)

Chelsea vs Brighton (Over 1.5 Goals)

Bournemouth vs West Ham (G/G)

Wolverhampton vs Watford (G/G)

Tottenham vs Southampton (Over 2.5 Goals)

Everton vs Manchester City (G/G)

Leicester City vs Newcastle United (Over 1.5 Goals)

Manchester United vs Arsenal (Over 2.5 Goals)