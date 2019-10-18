Premier League 2019/20: Betting tips and predictions for Gameweek 9

Omene Osuya FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 33 // 18 Oct 2019, 18:06 IST

Otamendi's incompetent defending could derail Man City's plans

As far as titles being decided early goes, the 2019/2020 Premier League looks like it's going to be a sweet story for the Reds of Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s refusal to buy any players in the summer looks to have worked a treat, as his team have continued to grind out results without putting in their best performance.

A record of 8 wins from 8 games including two against their top 6 rivals means that the title is there for the taking for the team which hasn’t tasted league glory in 30 years.

Manchester City’s defence has continued to shame the attack as the league’s top scorers find themselves 8 points behind the Anfield giants thanks to calamitous defending.

Of the 4 other teams chasing the UEFA Champions League, only Chelsea seem to have found some sort of rhythm as the other ones; Arsenal and most especially Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are struggling badly.

Review of Gameweek 8

Gameweek 8 was not a particularly fruitful period for some of the Premier League’s top teams.

Adama Traore was electric in Gameweek 8

The weekend started with Brighton & Hove Albion playing some sparkling football in a 3-0 win over a very bad Tottenham side which lost goalkeeper and captain, Hugo Lloris to a sickening elbow injury.

In the battle of the newly-promoted sides, Aston Villa thrashed Norwich City 5-1 at Carrow Road with Brazilian striker Wesley getting a brace.

Watford’s battle against Sheffield United was a total dud with a 0-0 draw being the outcome as Crystal Palace continued their excellent start with a 2-1 win away at West Ham.

Burnley beat Everton 1-0 as the Toffees continued their downward slide while Liverpool needed a last-ditch James Milner penalty to secure a 2-1 win over a battling Leicester City.

On Sunday, Southampton was humiliated 1-4 at home by a rampant Chelsea side while Arsenal secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

Wolverhampton Wanderers caused the upset of the weekend with a 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium over a disappointing Manchester City side with Adama Traore scoring a late brace.

Matthew Longstaff scored a scorcher as Newcastle United prevailed 1-0 over a desperately poor Manchester United side.

Preview of Gameweek 9 action

Liverpool could thrash Man United on Sunday

With Gameweek 3 of the UEFA Champions League coming up after, most of the big teams will be in action on Saturday.

The round of matches kicks off at Goodison Park as a desperate Marco Silva will be hoping his Everton side can conjure a victory over West Ham.

Then its on to Villa Park as Aston villa clashes with Brighton while in London, a stuttering Tottenham Hotspur side face relegation-threatened Watford.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are home to goal-shy Southampton as a confident Chelsea side hosts Newcastle United.

Bournemouth plays Norwich City in what is expected to be a goalfest as Leicester City take on Burnley at the King Power Stadium. Saturday’s action ends at Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace take on a wounded Manchester City side.

The game of the weekend is a big one. It takes place on Sunday at Old Trafford as the league’s most successful sides; Manchester United and Liverpool do battle.

Then on Monday, the action moves to Bramall Lane as Sheffield United tries to get three points against Arsenal.

Gameweek 9 Predictions

Everton vs West Ham (G/G)

Aston Villa vs Brighton (G/G)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford (Over 2.5 Goals)

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton (Half-time Draw)

Bournemouth vs Norwich City (G/G)

Leicester City vs Burnley (1X)

Chelsea vs Newcastle United (1)

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City (G/G)

Manchester United vs Liverpool FC (Over 1.5 Goals)

Sheffield United vs Arsenal (Over 1.5 Goals)