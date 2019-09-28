Premier League 2019/20, Chelsea 2-0 Brighton: Hits & Flops

Willian and Jorginho were on target for the Blues

Chelsea moved up to 6th place with their 2-0 victory over Brighton as they created history in beating Brighton every time of the 9 occasions the two teams have come up against each other in the history of English football. As is now the norm, the Blues created plenty of chances and had they been more fortunate or had Brighton not laid a few bodies on the line, the score could've been much more heavily skewed in Chelsea's favour.

The home side put up 26 shots, 10 of them on target to finish with a two-goal win. If that reads as a bit wasteful, perhaps it was as both Marcos Alonso and Tammy Abraham failed to put away some golden chances.

Brighton kept Chelsea at bay for the entirety for the first half, but the determined Blues kept knocking and found goals through Jorginho and Willian to hand them the victory. Here are the top performers and others who could've had a better 90 minutes.

Mason Mount: Hit

Mount was Chelsea's chief creative spark

This may be true for Chelsea's entire season so far. The young attacking midfielder is now the leading creative spark in this attack. Most of Chelsea's good play went through him as he was able to turn sharply past opponents, lay off the ball for his team-mates and pick passes out to create some whopping chances.

Against Brighton, one particular trait that he has shown all season so far paid off as Mount's decision to press high during a moment of defensive hesitation led to a foul, handing Chelsea a penalty.

He had a couple of other moments of brilliance as he created plenty for the Chelsea attackers but his spark went largely unrewarded in this game.

