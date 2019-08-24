×
Premier League 2019-20: Chelsea predicted lineup vs Norwich City, injury news, suspensions list and more 

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
Preview
59   //    24 Aug 2019, 09:15 IST

Chelsea FC v Leicester City - Premier League
Chelsea FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Chelsea will be looking to secure their first win of the season when they take on Norwich City on Saturday. The Blues have endured a poor start to their Premier League campaign, managing just one point from their first two games of the season.

However, they will have a lot of positives to take from their previous two games against Manchester United and Leicester City. Chelsea played some exciting football against the Foxes, especially in the first half of the game. As such, Frank Lampard will be hoping for a similar kind of determination and effort from his players when they visit Carrow Road.

Meanwhile, Norwich City are enjoying a decent start to their Premier League campaign, managing 3 points from their last two games. The Canaries bounced back from their 4-1 defeat on the opening day against Liverpool to secure a 3-0 victory over Newcastle United last weekend.

They have made it clear that they are not going to sit back and defend, even against the toughest of opponents. Norwich City are going to cause Chelsea loads of trouble during the 90 minutes and if the Blues hope to come away with all three points, they need to be at their very best.

Team News

Chelsea FC v Leicester City - Premier League
Chelsea FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is a doubt for the game after suffering an ankle injury. Antonio Rudiger was not included in the squad last weekend, but he now stands a chance to be involved in the game today. Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Reece James are out with their respective injuries.

Suspensions: None

Injuries: Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Reece James

Doubtful: N'Golo Kante

Predicted XI

Mateo Kovacic is expected to replace the injured Kante in the middle of the park. Apart from that, Frank Lampard is expected to use the same players he did against Leicester City.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Christensen, Emerson; Kovacic, Jorginho; Pulisic, Mount, Pedro; Giroud

