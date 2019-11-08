Premier League 2019/20: Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Chelsea predicted XI, team news and more

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 08 Nov 2019, 02:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea FC v AFC Ajax: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Chelsea host Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge as they aim to continue their rich vein of form domestically. The Blues have won 5 Premier League games on the trot since losing to Liverpool in September and are coming on the back of a memorable European tie, as they came from three goals behind to salvage a stunning 4-4 draw against Ajax in the Champions League.

Frank Lampard's young side have been a revelation this season and their brilliant run of form has seen them consolidate their position in the top-four with 23 points, 6 clear of Arsenal in fifth place.

Crystal Palace, much like Chelsea, have exceeded expectations this season and will travel across the London divide hoping to derail Chelsea's recent momentum. After being tipped as one of the relegation candidates going into the season, Roy Hodgson's side find themselves in the top half of the Premier League table after 11 matchdays and the Eagles should stay clear of the drop comfortably if they carry on like this for the rest of the season.

Key match facts

Chelsea have lost only one of their last 10 games in all competitions.

Crystal Palace have only won 2 of their last 17 league games against Chelsea.

Roy Hodgson is set to take charge of his 300th Premier League fixture when he steps out at Stamford Bridge, becoming only the 15th manager in history to do so.

Team news

Jorginho will serve a one-match ban after accumulating five yellow cards and he is set to be replaced in the starting XI by N'Golo Kante, who is fully-fit after recovering from a groin injury.

Ross Barkley and Mason Mount have been named in the latest England squad for the upcoming Euro qualifiers but the pair of midfielders are injury doubts for the weekend, as they continue to battle minor injuries.

Injuries: Ruben Loftus-Cheek (groin), Antonio Rudiger(Achilles)

Advertisement

Doubtful: Ross Barkley (ankle), Mason Mount (knock)

Suspensions: Jorginho

Predicted XI

Chelsea predicted XI (4-3-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori, Emerson, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Tammy Abraham