Premier League 2019-20: Combined XI from Liverpool and Manchester City

Liverpool will host Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday. Last year saw the Citizens lift the Premier League title, as their rivals missed out on the top prize despite amassing 97 points - which is the third-highest points tally in Premier League history.

At this stage, Pep Guardiola's side are trying to fight back and dislodge Liverpool from the top. But Jurgen Klopp's men have an excellent opportunity to extend the early lead to nine points and gain a huge advantage in the title race.

A total of 195 points were gained between Manchester City and Liverpool during the 2018-19 season. That shows the caliber of players possessed by the reigning Premier League champions and reigning Champions League champions respectively.

As we prepare for this titanic fixture, here's a look at the combined best XI from the Reds and Citizens.

Note: Only those players who are fit and available for the upcoming game have been considered.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker

Liverpool are yet to keep a clean sheet with Alisson Becker as the custodian this season. The Brazilian suffered a calf injury on the opening day of the Premier League and marked his comeback against Manchester United after the last international break.

The Reds have committed some uncharacteristic mistakes in the defensive areas this campaign, but Alisson has bailed them out several times. In the game against Aston Villa, the Brazilian was alert and cleared the danger on numerous occasions.

Alisson's positioning makes him one of the best in the world, and is probably the reason behind Ederson getting benched in Brazil. Ederson has been brilliant himself, but Alisson just nicks his spot as he's slowly getting back into rhythm.

