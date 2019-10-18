Premier League 2019/20: Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Manchester City Predicted XI, Team News and More

Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace after a shock defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break.

The Cityzens hosted Wolves at the Etihad but fell to an unexpected defeat, courtesy of a second-half brace from Adama Traore.

Roy Hodgson's side have been the surprise package of the season, as they sit a meagre two points behind Manchester City in sixth place.

The reigning Premier League champions are already eight points behind leaders Liverpool and will look to return to winning ways against a Crystal Palace side that has exceeded expectations this season.

Key Match Facts

The two sides have met 18 times in the Premier League era, with Manchester City winning on 11 occasions.

Two of Crystal Palace's three league victories against Manchester City have come at Selhurst Park.

Team News

Aymeric Laporte is a long-term absentee and the Frenchman is expected to return until the turn of the year. John Stones has returned to training in recent days and is tipped to return to the starting XI straight away, as the Citizens are struggling at the back.

Kevin de Bruyne is also fully fit and the Belgian midfielder could be drafted into the team immediately. Although Joao Cancelo did his reputation no harm against Wolves, Kyle Walker could replace him at right-back as Pep Guardiola looks to firm things up at the back.

Benjamin Mendy has returned to full team training but the Frenchman is struggling to regain match fitness and is expected to be on the bench at best.

Injuries: Aymeric Laporte (Knee), Leroy Sane (Knee)

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

Manchester City Predicted XI: Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling