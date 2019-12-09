Premier League 2019-20: Everton fixture will be a true test of Manchester United's progress

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjær faced the biggest challenge of his short managerial career when Manchester United prepared to face Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in the space of three days last week.

The Norwegian passed with flying colors in both matches; United displayed the kind of grit and determination that have been absent for most of the season in two narrow 2-1 victories.

The Red Devils' forwards seem to be finding their form when they need it the most, with Marcus Rashford now third on the Premier League goalscoring charts. The 22-year-old has already matched his numbers from the entire 2018-19 campaign.

Rashford scored his 10th goal of the season against City

In a brief 30-minute period against City at the Etihad, United showed how they could play if they wanted to, controlling possession and creating numerous chances. Ederson's saves kept the score at 2-0 in the first half.

But everyone knows that Solskjær's team always seem to perform against the big sides - United are undefeated against the top 6 this season, and they also beat Leicester City at Old Trafford. Their performance against Everton this weekend will be the yardstick their progress is measured by.

One year on

Just over a year ago, Solskjær was named interim manager by Ed Woodward. It's been a very rocky ride so far, with some highs and several lows. What's perhaps most worrying is that it is still unclear whether United are a better team now than they were under Jose Mourinho.

Some individual players have improved tremendously - Fred and Rashford being the standout ones. The record against big teams is almost too good to be true, but United keep coming up short against the smaller ones.

One of the problems is that Solskjær's men don't quite seem to know what to do with possession. They thrive on hitting teams on the counter, and they do it so efficiently because of the kind of forwards they have.

Occasionally, they show what they're capable of doing with sustained spells of possession, as they did against Sheffield, Brighton and Norwich this season.

The match against AZ in midweek is of little consequence - United have already qualified for the Europa League knockouts and only need a draw to top the group. Solskjær will probably go for a mix of youth and experience in the starting XI. Everton, however, is another issue.

The Toffees have recently parted ways with Marco Silva, and appointed club legend Duncan Ferguson as caretaker boss. Against Chelsea on Saturday, they won 3-1 with only 30% possession.

'Big Dunc' led Everton to a huge 3-1 win against Chelsea

There's no reason for Ferguson to change his tactics against United, and Solskjær will once again come up against a deep block after two very impressive results. Anything other than a win will inevitably raise questions once again.

Juan Mata might start to provide some creativity in midfield, but ultimately, it's up to the front three to score goals. Rashford needs to maintain his consistency, and Martial has to be more clinical from close range.

Pogba's return

Paul Pogba simply cannot return soon enough for the manager. Solskjær said earlier this month that the Frenchman could possibly be back before 2020, and could be United's most important player during the festive period.

Scott McTominay has been United's standout midfielder for a while now, but Fred has begun to perform at the perfect moment for the Red Devils. The Brazilian's form will now allow Pogba to play as a number 10, where he can be absolutely devastating along with Martial, James and Rashford.

Pogba might return against Everton on Saturday

Solskjær has been playing him deeper because of United's lack of depth in midfield, but will hopefully play him in his correct position now. Pogba's creativity, long shots, dribbling and strength will be a nightmare for any Premier League defence.

Rumours around his future continue to swirl. But the 26-year-old has always been professional on the pitch, and there's no reason to doubt that ahead of January.

While Everton will be the litmus test, Solskjær's United cannot truly be judged without its best player. And for that, the Norwegian will be hoping that Pogba can play some sort of role this weekend.

