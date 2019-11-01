Premier League 2019/20: Everton v Tottenham Hotspur - Spurs predicted XI, team news and more

Tottenham Hotspur travel to Merseyside for the second week running, as they prepare to take on Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League. The Lilywhites faced Liverpool at Anfield last week and the Reds staged a second-half fightback to register a 2-1 victory, leaving Spurs in the bottom half of the league table.

Everton are coming on the back of a disappointing result themselves, as the Toffees suffered an injury time defeat at the hands of Brighton by the odd goal in five. Both sides have started the season in underwhelming fashion and all the pre-season optimism seems to have dissipated, after initially showing signs of promise.

Mauricio Pochettino's side gave Liverpool a run for their money in their previous league encounter and will look to make it second time lucky in Merseyside this week, as they prepare to take on an Everton side marred by injuries and inconsistency.

Key match facts

Spurs are winless in their last three games in the Premier League.

Everton have failed to win any of the last five meetings between the two sides.

Spurs have scored a staggering 15 goals in their last five Premier League encounters against Everton.

Team news

Giovani Lo Celso is fully fit after struggling with injuries since making the move from Real Betis and the Argentinian could be awarded his first start in the Premier League for his new club.

Danny Rose will serve a one-match ban for accumulating five yellow cards and the Englishman will be unavailable this weekend, with Ben Davies set to deputize for him.

Tanguy Ndombele was benched for Spurs' trip to Liverpool but the dynamic midfielder is expected to start in the centre of the park, alongside compatriot Moussa Sissoko.

Injuries: Erik Lamela (thigh), Hugo Lloris (shoulder)

Suspensions: Danny Rose

Predicted XI

Spurs Predicted XI (4-3-3): Paulo Gazzaniga, Serge Aurier, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Ben Davies, Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min