Premier League 2019/20 - Best XI of Gameweek 1

Collin D'Silva FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 103 // 12 Aug 2019, 20:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Raheem Sterling hit the ground running for Manchester City with a hattrick against West Ham

An enthralling start of the season saw Manchester City pick up where they left off last season, Liverpool asserted their dominance over newly promoted Norwich City, Tottenham Hotspur fought their way back from a goal down to crush Aston Villa's hopes for a winning start, Arsenal scraped past Newcastle, and Manchester United knocked the wind out of Chelsea with a 4-0 beating. What a way to restart the Premier League!

Amid all the action were early indicators of who may have a good season and who are contenders for the relegation places. None to be taken too seriously yet, but while some made a signal of intent, others seemed like they lacked any direction.

Premier League 2019/20 Gameweek 1: Team of the Week

There's a long season ahead but some players stood out from the others, some expected, others new to viewers of the Premier League. All told, they went above and beyond the requirements to make Team of the Week.

Let's take a look back at some of the most impressive individual performances of Gameweek 1:

Goalkeeper

Matt Ryan made 3 very important saves to keep Brighton's clean sheet

Aussie Mathew Ryan is the man in goal for the Team of the Week in Gameweek 1. The 27-year-old was commanding in the box and made a couple of important saves against Watford. The stand out moment was when Ryan made a save with his feet to keep Brighton ahead in the game. Had that shot made it past him, Graham Potter's tenure at Brighton may have begun very differently.

David De Gea also starred for Manchester United in a 4-0 win that saw Chelsea take 7 shots on goal and be thwarted by the Spaniard. Though De Gea seems to be back to form, Ryan wins out on needing to make more difficult saves than the Manchester United custodian.

Chelsea's shots, though on target, would hardly be classified as difficult saves, Ryan, however, had to deal with a lot more considering intense pressure from Watford to try and get back into the game before Brighton scored two more to seal the result.

1 / 4 NEXT