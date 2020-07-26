Premier League 2019-20: Golden Boot, Golden Glove, and Playmaker Award winners for the season

After going through numerous troubles under unprecedented circumstances, the longest-ever Premier League season has finally come to an end. Despite the fears over COVID-19, the Premier League has done a commendable job in organising for teams to see out the season despite the pandemic.

The longest sigh of relief undoubtedly came from the anxious figures at Anfield. After a stunning campaign en route their first-ever Premier League title, Liverpool's long wait finally came to an end as they lifted the trophy at Anfield. There were fears of the season being rendered void, but now, they have been crowned as champions of the land — and deservedly so.

The final day of the Premier League season was bound to be filled with cracking fixtures and tense moments. It's safe to say that we received nothing less.

Manchester United and Chelsea stole the headlines as they won the dramatic battle for UEFA Champions League spots on the table. With the Red Devils, Blues, and Leicester City all on 63, 63, and 62 points respectively, United needed just one point to guarantee a top-four finish.

United beat Leicester City away at the King Power by 2-0 to seal third place. Chelsea, likewise, beat Wolves in a thrilling home encounter after two quickfire goals towards the end of the first half. Mason Mount delivered under pressure with a breathtaking free-kick to open the scoring.

Elsewhere, after an eventful season, Watford have been relegated after a defeat at the hands of Arsenal. They were in trouble after closest rivals Aston Villa beat the Gunners in Matchday 37, and ultimately suffered due to goal difference. Villa earned a crucial point to stay one clear of Bournemouth, who became the other club relegated along with Watford and Norwich City.

Arsenal suffered their lowest-ever league finish since 1995 after a dismal 2019/20 campaign. Their North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, miraculously recovered from a transitional season to seal their spot in the UEFA Europa League. Spurs will join Leicester City to play in the competition next year.

Apart from the narratives of both Champions League and Championship football, the final day of the season was decisive in other aspects as well. The race for most goals, clean sheets, and assists took a few exciting twists and turns.

For one last time in the 2019/20 campaign, here, we look at the winners of the Premier League Golden Boot, Golden Glove, and Playmaker Award.

Premier League Golden Boot 2019/20

#5 Mohamed Salah | 19 goals

Mo Salah has been in excellent goal scoring form this year, but couldn't manage a goal on the final day. No change.

#4 Raheem Sterling | 20 goals

Manchester City's star winger continued his superb scoring form post-lockdown and scored his 20th goal of the season in the final day.

=#2 Danny Ings, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang | 22 goals

The Southampton striker has had a glorious season, and ends up as the second-highest scoring player in the league along with Aubameyang.

The Arsenal captain came within touching distance of the Golden Boot with two on the final day, but ultimately fell one goal short. The defending champion has been dethroned.

#1 Jamie Vardy | 23 goals

Leicester's City's legendary striker suffered heartbreak on the final day of the season as the Foxes lost out in UEFA Champions League qualification. However, he remained the leading scorer of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign to win his first ever Golden Boot. Vardy also became the oldest-ever winner of the award, breaking Didier Drogba's record.

Premier League Playmaker Award (most assists) 2019/20

=#4 David Silva, Mohamed Salah, Heung-Min Son | 10 assists

The Manchester City wizard played the last Premier League game of his career against Norwich, but couldn't register an assist to mark the occasion. Mo Salah and Son couldn't record an assist against Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, respectively, either. No change.

#3 Andrew Robertson | 12 assists

The Scot registered his best-ever assist tally in the Premier League by setting up his 12th goal on the final day of the season.

#2 Trent Alexander-Arnold | 13 assists

Like his Liverpool counterpart, the Englishman's personal best of 13 assists is the best-ever tally by a Premier League defender. However, he did not register an assist on the final day.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne | 20 assists

Manchester City's imperious Belgian came ever so close to breaking Thierry Henry's long-standing record of 20 assists, but will have to settle for a level tally. De Bruyne capped off a stellar season with two goals (12th and 13th of the season) and his 20th assist against Norwich City. He is the second Belgian Playmaker Award-winner in two years after Eden Hazard won the inaugural one in 2018.

Premier League Golden Glove 2019/20

=#3 Kasper Schmeichel, Alisson Becker, Dean Henderson, Rui Patricio | 13 clean sheets

The four goalkeepers were pivotal to their sides' respective ambitions this year. Alisson won the title with Liverpool while Schmeichel helped Leicester achieve Europa League football. However, none of them managed a clean sheet on the final day of the season to climb higher up this list.

=#3 David De Gea | 13 clean sheets

The highly-scrutinized Spaniard made a late push for the third spot with a clean sheet on the final day of the season. De Gea shut out Leicester City to earn his side UCL football.

#2 Nick Pope | 15 clean sheets

Nick Pope's astonishing season helped Burnley finish in the top half of the table. However, the towering Englishman lost his top spot on this list by conceding two goals on the final day at home to Brighton & Hove Albion. This setback sees him finish just one shut-out shy of the Golden Glove winner.

#1 Ederson Moraes | 16 clean sheets

After three fantastic seasons in the blue half of Manchester, Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson won his first Golden Glove in the Premier League. The 26-year-old made a late push for the award and managed a vital clean sheet on the final day of the season. He is the second Brazilian Golden Glove winner in two years, with Liverpool's Alisson winning it last year.