Premier League 2019/20: Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Predicted XI, Team News and More

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City - Premier League

Leicester City host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the King Power Stadium and the former Premier League champions will be wary of the threat their opponents pose.

The two sides are among the best outside the top-six and will look to get their campaign off on the right note as they look for a spot in Europe next season.

Wolves produced the greatest individual season of any promoted club in the history of English football last year and they'll look to cement their status as Premier League regulars in the forthcoming season.

With both sides going into the new season with a renewed sense of optimism and hope, a tightly contested tie awaits at the King Power Stadium.

Key Match Facts

The two sides have come up against each other 113 times in competitive football, with Wolves winning 43 and Leicester winning 38.

Diogo Jota scored a brilliant hat-trick when Wolves beat Leicester in the reverse fixture at the Molineux last season.

Leicester City won the corresponding fixture 2-0 in the 2018/19 season, courtesy of goals from Matt Doherty and James Maddison.

Team News

Brendan Rodgers has a fully fit squad at his disposal and the Foxes will be eager to get their season up and running with a win, as they look for a spot in Europe.

Despite Harry Maguire's record-breaking departure, Leicester have new faces in the form of Ayoze Perez, James Justin, Denis Praet and the permanent capture of Youri Tielemans to buoy them on for the opening encounter.

As for Wolves, they are expected to name a familiar lineup from last season as Nuno Espirito Santo looks for some early season momentum.

New signings Patrick Cutrone and Jesus Vallejo are both expected to start from the bench and Wolves will have one eye on their Europa League encounter midweek, as they make the long trip to Armenia.

Injuries: Morgan Gibbs-White

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

Leicester City Predicted XI: Kasper Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Marc Albrighton, Jamie Vardy, Ayoze Perez

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI: Rui Patricio, Willy Boly, Ryan Bennett, Conor Coady, Matt Doherty, Ruben Neves, Leander Dendoncker, Joao Moutinho, Jonny Castro, Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota