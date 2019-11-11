Premier League 2019-20: Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City | 3 reasons why the Reds won

Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Jurgen Klopp celebrates!

It was truly heavy metal football as the two premier sides in England locked horns at the footballing cathedral that is Anfield. Two quickfire goals from Liverpool early on ensured that the defending champions, Manchester City, had to play catch-up for the entirety of the encounter.

Fabinho kicked off proceedings with a scorcher, catching the entire Man City defence off guard in the 6th minute amidst protests about a handball on the other end of the pitch. Seven minutes later, Jurgen Klopp's men doubled the lead thanks to a wonderful combination between Liverpool's fullbacks and a textbook header from the irrepressible Mohamed Salah.

In the second half, it was more trouble for Pep Guardiola's defending champions, as Sadio Mane was on hand to receive a Jordan Henderson cross at the near post, sending a header past a bewildered Claudio Bravo for Liverpool's third.

Bernardo Silva managed to pull one back for City in the 78th minute, however, it was somewhat too late for Pep's men to mount a comeback.

Liverpool's unbeaten march at the summit of the Premier League table continues, with a healthy 8 points lead above their nearest challengers, Leicester City & Chelsea. Man City, on the other hand, have a 9 points cavern to cross if they are to reach the high flying Reds from Merseyside.

In this article, we analyse a list of reasons why Jurgen Klopp's men emerged victorious from this encounter.

#3 A momentary lapse in concentration

Fabinho lets loose a ferocious shot

Was it a handball? Was it a penalty? Was it clear and obvious? So many questions early on in the encounter as Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold seemed to have handled the ball in his penalty area.

The referee waved the game on, and the Reds hit Manchester City with a swift counter-attack. A few moments later, a red-faced Claudio Bravo was picking the ball out of his net, as Fabinho belted the ball home from 25 yards.

Advertisement

Man City seemed to have mentally switched off, as a good number of Pep Guardiola's men were still protesting the handball incident when the Reds launched the counter-attack, and presumably, they were expecting the referee to halt the game for a VAR check.

Whatever the case may have been, the City players should have played to the whistle, as that brief lapse in focus was all the time Liverpool needed to snag an early advantage.

