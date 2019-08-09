Premier League 2019/20: Liverpool v Norwich City - Liverpool's Predicted XI, Team News and More

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

As Liverpool prepare for the first competitive fixture since their coronation in Madrid, Jurgen Klopp has sent out a warning to the rest of the Premier League that his team is only just getting started.

As Anfield plays host to the Premier League curtain-raiser, the Reds come up against newly-promoted Norwich City as Jurgen Klopp faces off against his compatriot Daniel Farke.

The Liverpool boss, despite declaring his admiration for Farke, declared that his side will raring to go in an attempt to dethrone Manchester City in the Premier League summit.

The two teams have contrasting ambitions for the forthcoming season but Klopp is wary of the challenge his opponents could pose. The Liverpool boss said,

“We have to stay angry and remain the team that nobody wants to play against."

The Merseyside club go into the fixture as overwhelming favourites and will look to start their season on the high, as they covet the domestic glory that has eluded them for 29 years now.

Key Match Facts

Norwich City are winless in their last 12 encounters against Liverpool.

Luis Suarez is the only Liverpool player in history to score three league hat tricks against the same opposition, doing so against Norwich City between 2011 and 2014.

Norwich City have not won a league fixture against Liverpool since 1994.

The two sides were the lowest spenders in the 2019 summer transfer window.

Team News

Jurgen Klopp has a fully fit squad at his disposal and despite Liverpool's lack of activity in the transfer market, the Reds boss believes he's got the required fire-power to mount a title challenge.

The likes of Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Adam Lallana were notable injury absentees for a sizable part of last season and the trio will be hoping to prove their fitness to become useful options once again.

Sadio Mane returned to training early this week and it remains to be seen if the Senegalese winger is chosen in the starting XI. Divock Origi, Liverpool's hero in the Champions League, is expected to deputize in his absence.

Predicted XI

Sadio Mane is expected to start on the bench and Joel Matip could get the nod ahead of Joe Gomez after the young Englishman was preferred for the Community Shield encounter against Manchester City.

Liverpool Predicted XI - Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi