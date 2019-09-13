Premier League 2019/20: Liverpool vs Newcastle - Liverpool's predicted line-up, injury updates and more

Liverpool will look to secure a fifth straight win against Newcastle.

The 2019/20 Premier League season resumes after the season's first international break with Liverpool hosting Newcastle United at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's side will look to secure their fifth straight win of the season, whereas Newcastle will be fighting against all odds to secure a positive result at Anfield.

Klopp could make some changes against the Magpies as his side prepare for a busy September, with games coming up against Napoli (Champions League), Chelsea (Premier League) and MK Dons (Carabao Cup). The likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum could be rested, with players such as James Milner, Adam Lallana and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain filling in for the first-choice trio.

Newcastle United will head into the game without key players such as Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring), Sean Longstaff (ankle) and DeAndre Yedlin (groin). On a positive note, Andy Carroll could feature against his former club after recovering from an ankle injury.

Last season saw the Reds secure six points out of six against the Magpies, with Klopp's side securing 4-0 and 3-2 wins at Anfield and St. James' Park respectively.

Injuries and Suspensions :

Liverpool head into Saturday's game without Alisson Becker (calf) and Naby Keita (groin). The Reds could see few changes in the starting eleven with players like Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner, Lallana and Shaqiri likely to feature.

Newcastle, on the other hand, will go into this game without the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin, Sean Longstaff and DeAndre Yedlin, who miss out through Hamstring, Ankle and Groin respectively.

Both sides don't have any player suspended for the clash.

Team Form:

The hosts started their Premier League campaign in fine fashion after securing wins against Norwich, Southampton, Arsenal and Burnley in their opening four matches. On the other hand, Newcastle won against Tottenham, drew to Watford and lost against Arsenal and Norwich in their opening four fixtures.

Last five fixtures, in all competitions:

Liverpool: W-W-W-W-W

Newcastle: L-L-W-L-D

Predicted XI:

Liverpool: Adrian, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Adam Lallana, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool's predicted eleven.