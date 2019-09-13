Premier League 2019/20: Manchester United vs Leicester, three things that the Red Devils should do to beat Leicester

Gunjan Kochrekar FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 447 // 13 Sep 2019, 19:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United winger Daniel James is in blistering form.

Manchester United host Leicester City at Old Trafford tomorrow in the Premier League. The Red Devils sit eighth on the table with 5 points from 4 games, which is not a very good statistic considering their opening day 4-0 thrashing of Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Leicester are third in the league above the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham, with eight points from four games. The Foxes have had an impressive start to the season as they were able to hold two top teams in Chelsea and Wolves for a draw while winning the other two games against Sheffield United and Bournemouth.

United, on the other hand were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by 10-man Southampton at St. Mary's, a fixture they should have easily won, considering the firepower in the squad and a red card in the opposition camp.

While Manchester United will be looking to make a strong statement by returning back to winning ways, Leicester will fight to stay in the top 4 at the end of this game-week. Today we take a look at the top three things that the Red Devils need to do to beat the Foxes tomorrow.

#3 Play both Rashford and Martial in the starting XI

Rashford and Martial have a great partnership together.

Marcus Rashford, who wears the number 10 jersey, has been playing as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's number nine and a target man for his team-mates. On the contrary, number nine Anthony Martial likes to drop back from the striker position a little and play in the number-10 role.

Both the players are indispensable for the club, but with too many options in midfield, Solskjaer has been restricting himself from playing both of them together for 90 minutes in recent weeks.

Leicester don't have the stable back four which existed before Harry Maguire's departure to the other side, and Manchester United can definitely take the opportunity to hit the Foxes' defense by playing their two most lethal attacking options together in the starting XI.

This would mean that Solskjaer will have to reshuffle his midfield a little to suit two strikers upfront, but it seems worth the risk considering the fact that United desperately need goals that could win them some points.

Harry Maguire switched from Leicester to United in the pre-season.

1 / 3 NEXT