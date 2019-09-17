Premier League 2019-20: Matchday 5 roundup

Ume Elvis FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 63 // 17 Sep 2019, 03:54 IST

Liverpool FC v Newcastle United - Premier League

Another exciting matchday of football was experienced across 10 venues in the Premier League. As expected, there was an abundance of drama, thrills as well as the requisite shock result.

It began with a lunch-time kickoff at Anfield as table toppers Liverpool hosted Newcastle at home. The Reds are the only side across England's top six divisions who have a 100% record so far, and given how agonizingly close they came to winning a first Premier League title last season, Jurgen Klopp's men would be seeking to go one better this time around.

They fell behind to a goal by Jetro Williams in the 7th minute, but from then on, it was all Liverpool. They deservedly went into the break in the lead after a brace by Sadio Mane.

Mohamed Salah confirmed all three points in the 72nd minute with his 4th goal of the campaign to ensure that Liverpool maintained their winning run.

Five matches were played simultaneously in the afternoon, with the game between Manchester United and Leicester being settled by a Marcus Rashford penalty in the 8th minute to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his second win of the campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur thumped Crystal Palace 4-0. A brace from Heung Son-Min either side of a Patrick van Aanholt own goal in addition to Lamela's second goal of the season gave the Lily Whites all three points.

Incredibly, all four goals came within the first 42 minutes of the game, which was rather surprising given that Roy Hodgson's men came into the clash with the meanest defense in the league.

Brighton and Burnley canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw, with goals from Neil Maupay and Jeff Hendricks ensuring that both sides shared the spoils at the Amex stadium.

Sheffield United made it consecutive home defeats at Bramall Lane after falling to a 1-0 loss to Southampton, with a red card to Billy Sharp coming after Moussa Djenepo had put the visitors ahead.

In what was an absolutely enthralling match at the Molineux, Chelsea thumped Wolves 5-2, handing Nuno Espirito Santo's men their second defeat of the season.

Fikayo Tomori opened the scoring with a wonder strike from 30 yards, before Tammy Abraham stole the show, scoring a hat-trick to put Chelsea 4-0 up inside 55 minutes.

The 21-year-old was however unlucky to turn the ball into the back of his own net, while a Patrick Cutrone goal with five minutes left threatened a grandstand finish. However, Mason Mount made sure of all three points with a 90th minute goal to give Frank Lampard a much needed breather.

Norwich City pulled off one of the biggest shocks of all time by defeating Manchester City

The shock of the gameweek and indeed one of the biggest upsets of all time came at Carrow Road where Norwich City defeated reigning champions and title favorites Manchester City 3-2.

The Canaries were missing as many as 11 first-team players due to injury, and coach Daniel Farke had to name two goalkeepers on the bench to augment the deficit. This, coupled with the sheer strength and depth of Manchster City, meant that not many gave the home side a chance.

However, Norwich found themselves 2-0 up inside the first 28 minutes, before a header by Sergio Aguero right on the stroke of half-time threatened to spark a comeback.

A goal from man-of-the-moment Teemu Pukki just five minutes into the second half put City further on the backfoot. Despite probing and scoring a stunner late on through Rodri, Pep Guardiola's men were condemned to their first league defeat since January.

Sunday's action kicked off at the Vitality stadium with Bournemouth hosting Everton. Callum Wilson put the home side ahead in the 23rd minute, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin restored parity for Marco Silva's men right before half-time.

Callum Wilson downed Everton with a brace at the Vitality stadium

Goals in the second half from Wilson and Ryan Fraser gave Eddie Howe's side all three points, piling further pressure on the Toffees.

Watford parted ways with Javi Gracia before the international break, and former manager Quique Sanchez Flores was appointed in his stead. The Spanish manager had his first taste of action in his second coming with the visit of Arsenal.

Embattled midfielder Mesut Ozil made his first appearance of the season. All seemed to be going well for The Gunners when a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put them into a 2-0 first half lead.

However, ghosts of seasons past - namely, defensive errors and loss of concentration - saw Unai Emery's men let a comfortable game slip from within their grasp. They were lucky to escape with a point after a goal from Tom Cleverly and a penalty by Roberto Pereyra saw the Hornets equalize on home turf.

Aston Villa and West Ham rounded up the gameweek with a clash at Villa Park in Monday Night football. And unexpectedly, the match ended in a goalless stalemate, with Arthur Masuaku's 67th minute red card for a second bookable offense the only major talking point in what was a cagey affair.

After another thrilling matchweek of Premier League action, all the attention of football fans would turn to midweek football in the Champions League and Europa League. English top-flight football returns on Friday when Southampton hosts Bournemouth at St Mary's Stadium.